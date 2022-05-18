ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION, US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AWARD MORE THAN $90M TO GROW CLEAN ENERGY WORKFORCE WITH EDUCATION,TRAINING FOR YOUNG ADULTS

redlakenationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the award of nearly $90.4 million in YouthBuild grants to prepare young adults not enrolled in school or participating in the labor market for jobs in construction and other in-demand industries through apprenticeship and other career pathways, especially jobs that support clean...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

App to help blind people navigate public transit to debut in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - An app designed to help visually impaired or blind pedestrians use public transit will debut at a Washington subway station on Tuesday. Waymap aims to expand travel options for blind and visually impaired people with step-by-step audio directions that it says are accurate up to 3 feet (0.9 meter) throughout a trip.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy