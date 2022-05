New York (CNN) — J.M. Smucker is recalling certain types of Jif peanut butter in the US because of a potential salmonella contamination. The company said that the peanut butter was sold nationwide and the recall includes more than 45 kinds of products. They have lot codes between 1274425 to 2140425, the company said in a statement. The lot code is next to the "best if used by" date on the product's packaging.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO