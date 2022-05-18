ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Track and field stars sign to college

(WSAV) – A pair of track and field standouts from our viewing area signed to college!

Johnson sprinter Talayna Holmes is going to Concord University. She said on her recruiting profile that she will be the first in her family to go to college.

“All of the shin splints, all of the hurting, all of the loss of breath, it felt really good,” Holmes said. “And this is just the beginning. I’m trying to go to the Olympics, catch me in several years.”

Wade Hampton senior Kyri Williams has committed to Morehouse College to study to be a neurosurgeon. He will run the 100 and 200-meter sprint as well as the hurdles.

