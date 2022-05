TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka residents will soon be able to enjoy Chipotle without having to drive across town, or even get out of their car for that matter. A spokesperson for Chipotle Mexican Grill told 13 NEWS a “Chipotlane” will be going in at 2014 NW Topeka Blvd. in the Fall of 2022.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO