ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes: ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae on His Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lndil_0fhkSvfy00

Lee Jung-jae, the breakout lead of Squid Game and a marquee star in South Korea for nearly 30 years, didn’t particularly want to become a director, too. Nevertheless, his feature filmmaking debut, the period political thriller Hunt , is set to make its world premiere in a prestigious slot in Cannes .

Selected to screen in the festival’s Midnight section, which tends to favor slickly produced genre cinema, the film stars Lee as an agent of the Korean National Intelligence Service during the 1980s, when South Korea’s military dictatorship was at its zenith. When Lee’s character and a fellow ace agent are given the same assignment — to uncover a North Korean mole within the agency — they gradually come to discover dark truths about their own country.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Ahead of Cannes, The Hollywood Reporter connected with Lee in Seoul via Zoom to discuss the inspiration for Hunt, how he was seduced into the director’s chair, and his hopes for the wildly anticipated second season of Squid Game .

So, not too much is known about your film yet. What were its origins and inspiration?

I began with an initial draft of a scenario written by another writer. I was really inspired when I first read it and I liked the concept of the story a lot. I thought if we could develop it further, we could turn it into a really interesting film.

We live in a world where we are exposed to such an abundance of news and information, and this made me wonder what it would have been like in the past in Korea, when information moved much slower and was far more controlled. Although there are benefits to our abundance of information today, people are overwhelmed, and we have the problem of fake news and people not knowing what to trust. I often question how these problems affect my own values and thoughts — and how I discern the real and the factual. This problem is the source of so much conflict and confrontation between different groups today. So these ideas were what inspired me to write this screenplay. I had some concerns that it could become too much of a message-oriented film that gets too preachy, so I used the form of the action spy genre to make sure that it had a strong entertainment aspect to it.

What was involved in expanding upon that original treatment?

First, I wanted to make the film accessible and entertaining to all generations of the Korean audience, so I adjusted the story to make it more accessible in that way. But then because Korean content has gained such popularity around the whole world, I felt I should also make adjustments so that you don’t need to already know the social and political background of 1980s Korea to get it. So making the film relatable and understandable, enjoyable for this wider audience was my goal. To achieve all those changes, I introduced new characters and made all kinds of changes. Altogether, that took four years of writing.

And what was the benefit of setting the story in the 1980s?

The Korea of the early 1980s was very different from the Korea of today. Back then,  all important information was strictly controlled and filtered by the government authorities. I thought that a film that deals with a time when information was strictly controlled by a few powerful people would provide an opportunity for viewers to reflect on our current times.

Was writing and directing something that you’ve always wanted to do?

To be honest, I really just wanted to be the producer of this project. In the Korean film scene, most directors write their own projects. So I wanted to just co-develop this story with another filmmaker who would write and direct it. So, initially, I set out to find the right director who shared my thoughts on the direction in which the story should go. So I met a lot of directors, loads of candidates. There were some I didn’t think were right and a few who turned me down. There were even a few who worked on it for a couple of months, but then gave up. Eventually, I got to the point where there were no more prominent directors for me to meet. At that point, I gave up and decided, okay, I’m going to have to write and direct this thing myself.

You’ve been involved in the filmmaking process for decades. How did the actual experience of writing and directing a film compare to your expectations of what it would be like?

Well, I had no prior experience of writing a screenplay. I tried to write from the point of view of the audience, thinking always about whether I would be enjoying myself if I were in the audience watching this film. But it was a very long process. Because I put so much effort into the writing, the directing wasn’t nearly as difficult, because I had planned everything out in my head. And the communication with the crew and the rest of the cast was really smooth, because I had all of my intentions very clear.

Was the creative control that comes with being the director instead of an actor something that you liked? Are you hooked on directing now?

Oh no, I much prefer being an actor rather than the director. (Laughs.) But if I come to another great story or interesting theme that I’d like to explore, then I’d be open to writing a screenplay again — hopefully with a part for me to perform.

You mentioned how the growing international popularity of Korean content inspired you to try to make the film more globally accessible. Did the firsthand experience of seeing Squid Game go global in such an amazing way help you in this respect?

Well, I don’t think the Squid Game experience affected the production of this film or my creative process, per se, but the success of the show definitely has made my name more globally recognizable, so more people seem to be paying attention to the film and have taken an interest in watching it — and that’s been tremendously helpful to everyone involved in it.

It’s been a little while since Squid Game exploded. How has that whole experience affected you?

It’s affected me tremendously. I think it’s also opened the door even further for Korean content to the international audience. Personally, it’s made me more cautious about the projects that I choose. I feel that I need to be a little more selective and work even harder to make the most of this opportunity.

But on a human level, I’ve been very active as an actor in Korea for the past 30 years. So when it comes to being recognized or whatever, I’m pretty used to that. But I guess it’s made me feel even more grateful. Whenever people approach me and ask for selfies, I have tried to respond as positively as I can, because this whole experience reminded me of just how lucky I am.

You walked the Cannes red carpet back in 2010 for Im Sang-soo’s acclaimed erotic thriller The Housemaid . How are you feeling about being back?

Cannes is the festival that anyone involved in the film industry dreams of being invited to maybe once in their career. So I was thrilled when we were selected for The Housmaid, and it was such a fabulous, glamorous experience. I have very fond memories of it, and I remember thinking how much I wished I’d be able to come back again someday. But I never dreamed I’d make it back as a director.

One more question for the Squid Game fans… The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has spoken a lot in the press about the toll writing and directing the first season took on him — he even said he was so stressed that he lost some teeth during the process. Now that the show has been renewed, have you been in touch with him much about his plans for season 2? How’s it all coming along?

I’m in constant and continuous talks with the production company about season 2, but I try not to talk to the director too much. Because like you said, the creative process is really intense for him, and now with the added pressure of the show’s global success, I know he must be going through such a hard time. So I don’t want to be another factor adding to the pain of the creative process, which I know so well from my own writing experience. But I have total faith that he will write a great story for season 2, and I wait in anticipation with everyone else.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Idris Elba on His Fest Debut

“What a night,” Idris Elba told The Hollywood Reporter just after his feet touched down close to 10 p.m. Friday night inside La Mome Beach in Cannes, site of the after-party for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing. Elba stars opposite Tilda Swinton in the fairy tale, and he provided the pours for the party with his Porte Noire brand, which sponsored the event alongside Chanel and Bentley for Filmnation Entertainment, Metropolitan Filmexport, MGM and United Artists Releasing. It was quite a chic beach-set shindig, produced by Brilliant Consulting, and hosting Miller’s full cast, guests like Riz Ahmed and Yann...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Awards Analysis: What ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ and ‘Hunt’ Have Going for and Against Them

Critical reactions to Friday night’s Cannes Film Festival world premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing spanned the spectrum. But regardless of how one feels about the quality of the movie — which tells the story of a scholar of story and mythology (Tilda Swinton) whose worldview is called into question when a djinn (Idris Elba) enters her life — it seems unlikely to be a major player come awards season. Though the Academy will occasionally bite at a whimsical fairy tale — see Hugo (2011), Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) and Jojo Rabbit (2019) — this sort of film...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David Cronenberg on U.S. Politics: Canadians “Think Everybody in the U.S. Is Completely Insane”

“I hope to commit a few more cinematic crimes before I’m finished,” said David Cronenberg, unveiling his return to Cannes with Crimes of the Future, the competition title that premiered at the film festival on Monday. Despite, in his own words, being “older than the Cannes film festival” (Cronenberg is 77, Cannes celebrates its 75th anniversary this year), the Canadian auteur was in fine form at the Crimes press conference Tuesday, delighting the pack of international journalists with his self-deprecating wit and occasional insights into his body of work. At one point, after one reporter’s long-winded question, the director quipped: “That...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Jung
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Tom Hanks
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Father and Soldier’ (‘Tirailleurs’): Film Review | Cannes 2022

The story of the Senegalese Tirailleurs — the regiments of colonized African soldiers who served the French army in numerous conflicts, including WWI and WWII — is a fascinating and troubling one, and yet it has seldom been told on screen. DP turned filmmaker Mathieu Vadepied (The Intouchables) attempts to make up for that with his second feature, Father and Soldier (Tirailleurs), which stars Omar Sy as a man from Senegal who purposely enlists with the tirailleurs (which means “shooters” in French) during the First World War in order to protect his son, and then winds up fighting for both of...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Squid Game#North Korean#Pop Family
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain Delon

Dressing for the Cannes Film Festival is always a bit of a challenge when the options for a typical day can bring you from the beach to black-tie in a matter of minutes. But these stylish visitors had no trouble, thanks to inspiration ranging from screen legend Alain Delon to 1960s rock & roll. More from The Hollywood Reporter'R.M.N.': Film Review | Cannes 2022Cannes Gives 'Triangle of Sadness' a Warm Embrace With 7 Minute-Plus Standing OvationCannes: How TikTok Creators Anna Sitar and Sara Echeagaray Navigated Festival Debuts Name: Eva Longoria Resides in: Los Angeles Occupation: Actress, producer, director, activist and humanitarian My Look (with hair...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Fashion Flashback: Kristen Stewart’s Veteran Stylist Revisits Her Best Chanel Looks

Stylist Tara Swennen has one mission when collaborating with longtime client Kristen Stewart: “Make sure she’s comfortable and feels authentically herself.” The two have put that aesthetic on display during the Cannes Film Festival for years now by turning out a slew of chic ensembles almost unanimously in Chanel, the luxury house for which Stewart has been a beloved muse and ambassador. Ahead of her anticipated return to the Palais this year (for David Cronenberg’s body horror film Crimes of the Future and Olivier Assayas’ TV series Irma Vep), THR caught up with Swennen to get the scoop behind some of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Gilded Age Mansions Draw Real Estate Buyers to Long Island’s Gold Coast

As the name would imply, Long Island’s Gold Coast has long been a favorite escape for New York City’s rich and powerful. Sands Point, one of the North Shore’s marquee neighborhoods, was the inspiration for the old-money East Egg in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, while Kings Point was the basis for West Egg. And the area still has the grand old mansions and estates to prove it. Wealth along the Gold Coast first exploded during the Gilded Age of the early 20th century, and mansions that once belonged to prominent families such as the Guggenheims and the Vanderbilts are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Renner to Play David Armstrong, Reporter Who Exposed Sackler Family’s Links to Opioid Crisis

MCU star Jeremy Renner is set to play David Armstrong, the Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter who helped expose the Sackler family’s links to the U.S. opioid epidemic, in a new biopic from Hell or High Water producer Julie Yorn. Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly will write and direct the as-yet-untitled project, which Yorn is producing alongside 101 Studios, who are introducing it to buyers in Cannes.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Swiss Beauty Brand L.Raphael Sets Retail Expansion, Debuts PowerCure Skin SetCannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain DelonRiley Keough's 'War Pony': Film Review | Cannes 2022 In...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: What the Heck Is the Ecumenical Jury?

Amid the forest of laurels presented at the Cannes Film Festival — alongside the main “Palmes” handed out by the competition jury, you’ve got prizes from the juries of the Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week sidebar, the Camera d’Or for the best first feature film and the Fipresci prize chosen by the international film critics association — one sticks out: the Ecumenical film prize. While all other Cannes juries judge their movies by roughly the same standards — story, performance, cinematography — only the Ecumenical jury explicitly adds a metaphysical dimension. Since the award began in Cannes in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Star Tilda Swinton on Feature Films: “That Is My Flag, and I Fly It”

During the press conference for their movie Three Thousand Years of Longing on Saturday, George Miller and Tilda Swinton talked about their first meeting five years earlier at the festival. Both were attending the 70th iteration of the festival, which is this year celebrating its 75th edition, and met during dinner to celebrate the fest’s anniversary. “I sat next to someone I didn’t recognize and 15 minutes in I realized it was George Miller,” Swinton remembered. “We became friends quite quickly, but quite deeply. A year later, he had sent me a script.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Nabs Emily Blunt Package...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New York’s Top 20 Real Estate Agents: The 2022 List

Since slamming to a halt in the early days of the pandemic, New York City’s real estate market has not just come back to life, but hit an increasingly breakneck pace. “From the first quarter of 2021 to 2022 in Manhattan alone, contracts were up 30 percent,” says Million Dollar Listing New York star and Serhant brokerage founder Ryan Serhant. In the first three months of the year, the average number of days properties spent on the market dropped by 13.8 percent, according to data from Douglas Elliman, while median prices jumped by more than 10 percent year-over-year, up to $1.19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Ukrainian Director Sergei Loznitsa on History’s Lessons Left Unlearned

If one wanted to sum up the work of Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, one could do worse than to quote that William Faulkner line, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Over more than a dozen films, both dramas and documentaries, Loznitsa has explored the impact that state violence, from World War II (in 2012 drama In the Fog and 2021 documentary Babi Yar. Context) to the conflict in Ukraine (2014 documentary Maidan, 2018 drama Donbass) has had and continues to have on Eastern Europe.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Street Style: From Eva Longoria to an Aspiring Filmmaker Inspired by Alain DelonRiley Keough's 'War...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ethan Coen on Why He Stepped Back From Filmmaking: “It Was Just Getting a Little Old and Difficult”

Ethan Coen says that his return to directing was prompted in part by the pandemic. Speaking to the Associated Press ahead of the Cannes premiere of Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, a doc about the rock and country legend that’s being distributed by A24, Coen opened up about working on his first film without brother Joel, stepping back from directing and why he isn’t done with filmmaking just yet.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Flashback: Viggo Mortensen and David Cronenberg's History Began at the FestCannes: Why Greek Cinema Is Having a MomentCannes: WME Independent Heads on Moving Film Sales and Financing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy