Marion County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Greenwood, Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Greenwood; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Woodson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, in Central Kansas, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches has already fallen across parts of south central and southeast Kansas through early this morning. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is likely today through early tonight with locally higher amounts possible.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Riley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected through Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS

