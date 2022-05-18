ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Jaguars rally to upset Latrobe

By Jeremy Sellew
monvalleyindependent.com
 6 days ago

With his team trailing by six runs after two full innings Tuesday evening, Thomas Jefferson head coach Tim Vickers emphasized the importance of taking things pitch...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

Frazier survives to secure semifinal berth

Frazier was able to pick up clutch hits and overcome a plethora of errors to advance to the WPIAL semifinals with a 6-5 win over No. 7 Seton LaSalle Monday at Trinity's Hiller Field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Section foes to clash in 4A quarters

As Elizabeth Forward prepares to take on its Section 2-4A foes from West Mifflin in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 4A softball playoffs today, head coach Harry Rutherford knows his squad has to look past its recent regular season success against the Titans.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

EF beats West Mifflin in 4A clash

Second-seeded Elizabeth Forward secured a spot in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals with a 4-1 victory over No. 10 West Mifflin in a quarterfinal matchup at Norwin High School Monday afternoon.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Gregory A. Toia – Belle Vernon

Gregory A. Toia, 28, of Belle Vernon, passed away of heart failure due to Duch-enne’s Muscular Dystrophy on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 4, 1994, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Gregory Toia and Susan Hutsenpiller Vlasak. A lifelong resident of Belle Vernon, Gregory was a graduate of Belle Vernon Area High School, Class of 2012, and a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania, Class of 2018, with a bachelor’s degree in information technology, programming and security. He was a dedicated and avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan, enjoyed going to concerts and became friends with the drummer from the band Korn. He loved his dogs, Jackson and Bella, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, going to Cedar Creek Park and Waterfront trails, and his neighborhood walks visiting his neighborhood best friend, Terry Brunazzi. Greg bravely fought Duchenne’s MD for many years and was a beautiful redhead who always had a smile on his face. He was heartbroken and truly missed his brother, Joshua Hutsenpiller (Dec. 2, 2021). They were like two peas in a pod. In addition to his parents, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Christopher Thomas Hutsenpiller; brother, Joshua C. Hutsenpiller; maternal grandparents, Bert and Rose Hutsenpiller; and paternal grandparents, Alexander and Maryann Toia. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church officiating at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Interment will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Spirnak transferring to Point Park

Bri Spirnak understands that for a student athlete, academics must come first. So when the talented track and field standout began to experience some trouble in a few of her classes at the University of Pittsburgh, she realized it was time for a change.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Great day for the park

Kennedy Lindsay, 11, and Kanani Rettger, 9, both of Monessen, had a ball Monday afternoon at Monessen City Park. Pleasant conditions are in today’s forecast as well.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Betty Ann Zomber – Richmond, Texas, formerly of Donora

Betty Ann Zomber, 92, of Richmond, Texas, formerly of Donora, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born in Donora on July 25, 1929, daughter of the late John and Mary Bires Malinchak. She was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, where she was an avid volunteer and was on the parish bocce league. Mrs. Zomber was a lifelong resident of Donora and recently moved to Texas to be with her daughter and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Fred J. Zomber, on April 13, 2011; a son, David Zomber; and three siblings. Surviving to cherish her memory are a daughter, Karen (Joseph) Fleming of Richmond, Texas; five grandchildren, Kelly (Lt. Colonel Peter) Twedell, Heather (James) Lowrie, Joelle (Tim) Pepper, Jordan (Ashley) Fleming, and David Richard Zomber; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Wise of Ohio; and a daughter-in-law, Marlene Zomber. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Donora Campus of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 1 Park Manor Road, Donora, PA 15033, in Betty’s name. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
DONORA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Edward W. Rosensteel Jr. – Monongahela

Edward W. Rosensteel Jr., 77, of Monongahela, passed away on Friday May 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born in Monongahela on Dec. 17, 1944, he was the son of Edward Sr. and Emma Morton Rosensteel. Ed worked for many years until his retirement as a mixer at the Corning Glass Co. in Charleroi and part-time as a driver for Tri Community Ambulance in Monongahela. A member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, he enjoyed bowling with his wife in various leagues. In 1968, he married Elizabeth Mary Frankovich, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle (Jim) Noone of Monongahela; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward J. (Shelly) Rosensteel of Donora; and two grandchildren, Keli and Clayton Rosensteel. Ed was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel, who passed away June 13, 2019. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be left online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Gone fishing in Monongahela

Two-year-old Luke Watson of Monongahela tries out a large fishing rod at a youth fishing derby Saturday at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium in Monongahela. The event was sponsored by the city and the Valley Inn Sportsmen’s Association and was open to children ages 1 to 15.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: Planned zoning changes are part of blight battle

The City of Monessen is undergoing a zoning ordinance revision that will likely coincide with the current administration's plan to eradicate as much blight as possible.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Westmoreland Airshow: Flight of the Flags ceremony planned

A new tribute to deceased service members and first responders will debut June 11 at this year's Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow in a ceremony called Flight of the Flags.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

White Oak to rent community center

After months of discussion on making it possible, the White Oak Community Center is finally available to be rented.
WHITE OAK, PA

