Jaguars rally to upset Latrobe

Gregory A. Toia, 28, of Belle Vernon, passed away of heart failure due to Duch-enne’s Muscular Dystrophy on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 4, 1994, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Gregory Toia and Susan Hutsenpiller Vlasak. A lifelong resident of Belle Vernon, Gregory was a graduate of Belle Vernon Area High School, Class of 2012, and a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania, Class of 2018, with a bachelor’s degree in information technology, programming and security. He was a dedicated and avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan, enjoyed going to concerts and became friends with the drummer from the band Korn. He loved his dogs, Jackson and Bella, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, going to Cedar Creek Park and Waterfront trails, and his neighborhood walks visiting his neighborhood best friend, Terry Brunazzi. Greg bravely fought Duchenne’s MD for many years and was a beautiful redhead who always had a smile on his face. He was heartbroken and truly missed his brother, Joshua Hutsenpiller (Dec. 2, 2021). They were like two peas in a pod. In addition to his parents, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Christopher Thomas Hutsenpiller; brother, Joshua C. Hutsenpiller; maternal grandparents, Bert and Rose Hutsenpiller; and paternal grandparents, Alexander and Maryann Toia. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church officiating at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Interment will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO