Bar owners are pushing North Carolina lawmakers to update some of the country's most antiquated alcohol laws—many of which they say are unfair and invade people's privacy. North Carolina has some of the strictest alcohol laws in the country. Currently, happy hour drink specials are not legal in the state. Plus, if you want to go to a bar that doesn't serve food, state law says you have to hand over your personal information to get a drink. Bar owners say it’s time to change these laws.

