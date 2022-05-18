ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race

By BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaBmP_0fhkORxm00

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker.

Each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Paul is seeking a third Senate term.

The fall campaign will feature contrasting agendas. Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term. Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjSzD_0fhkORxm00
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFF2Z_0fhkORxm00
Charles Booker (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Judge blocks 'key portions' of Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge on Thursday extended an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law that had forced the state's two clinics to temporarily halt abortions. The ruling said that the law's 15-week ban on abortions would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Democrats react to Rep. Booker’s historic nomination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the historic nomination of former Rep. Charles Booker for the U.S. Senate: “With Charles Booker’s victory tonight, Kentucky Democrats have made history by nominating the first Black candidate to lead a major party ticket heading into a general election in Kentucky. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Wave 3

Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat

WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 17, 2022. Sen. McGarvey wins Democratic nomination to replace Ky. Congressman Yarmuth. Sen. Morgan McGarvey announced he has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat. Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg win nominations for Louisville mayoral candidate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Election day: Voters head to polls for Kentucky primary

Tuesday was Primary Day in Kentucky, and just like Derby Day, the candidates were jockeying for position. Although the biggest clash is still six months away, voters were talking about it at some point Tuesday. Greg Wagner was among them. It's unclear if he was a typical voter, but he...
KENTUCKY STATE
TwoSq Media

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Ford
The Associated Press

A guide to Tuesday’s primary election in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Candidates in Kentucky’s primary competed Tuesday for the chance to earn their party’s nominations in federal, state and local races. Republican incumbent Rand Paul won his party’s nomination as he pursues a third term, defeating five little-known challengers in the Kentucky primary. Paul has made a name for himself as a national voice for a libertarian-leaning philosophy based on limited government and restrained spending.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

2022 Kentucky Primary Election results by county

WKMS will update this page as ballots get counted. The tallies of the lone statewide Kentucky races — the U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican primaries — will be listed below. Down ballot county races will be listed in the tabs seen at the bottom of the page. These results are unofficial until confirmed by the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Rand Paul wins GOP nomination for Kentucky US Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky US Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has won the GOP nomination for the Kentucky US Senate seat. Paul beat out his five challengers, including John Schiess, Tami Stainfield, Arnold Blankenship, Valerie Fredrick and Paul Hamilton. Paul will face his democratic challenger in November as he seeks...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky hits lowest unemployment rate in history

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Governor Andy Beshear reported on Thursday that Kentucky just posted the lowest unemployment rate in state history. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, the lowest rate ever recorded since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Senate#Sen Rand Paul#Kentucky Voters#Republican#The Bluegrass State#Democratic#Ap Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Flags Ordered Half Staff For Chief Deputy Cash

FRANKFORT, Ky.– Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy who lost his life in service to the commonwealth. Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Attorney General’s election violation hotline has numerous complaints from Russell, surrounding counties

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Election Violation Hotline received numerous complaints from Russell and surrounding counties during the primary election, either pre-election day, on election day, or after polls closed. In Russell County, the hotline received two complaints pre-election classified as “procedural questions.”. Five complaints were called in Clinton...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy