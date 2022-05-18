ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘I don’t know why I wasn’t scared. I’m just brave’: 8-year-old girl hid in a cooler during Buffalo shooting

By Sarah Minkewicz, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOk0i_0fhkNw5y00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – Calling 8-year-old Londin Thomas brave is an understatement. She was inside the Jefferson Avenue Tops grocery store with her parents Saturday during a deadly mass shooting. Throughout it all, she remained calm, and stuck by her dad.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I just like followed my dad,” she said. “I don’t know why I wasn’t scared. I’m just brave.”

She was at Tops with her parents, Lamont Thomas and Julie Hartwell, getting groceries for a Saturday afternoon cookout. Londin and her dad broke away to look at cake mixes.

“That’s when all the shots rang out,” Lamont Thomas said. “At first you don’t think that it’s going to be that. You think a couple shots, and it’s over with pretty quick, but once it kept going and getting louder and closer then you finally kick in and realize what’s going on.”

Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

Hartwell spoke to the feeling of not being with her family at the time of the shooting.

“The horrific footsteps and everything that, like tied into the chaos, I just wished I was with my daughter at that time,” she said. “I was mad that I didn’t even know where she was at.”

Lamont and Londin rushed to the back of the store and hid in a cooler.

“We followed a lady to the milk coolers and we just hid back there and waited for the shots to stop,” Lamont said.

“I wasn’t really scared,” Londin added. “I was scared for my mom because I thought something happened to her.”

The family said the next 20 minutes, prior to being reunited, felt like a lifetime.

Kidnapping victim passes note to KFC worker begging for help

“It felt like an eternity to me. It went on forever,” Julie said. “I’m just glad that she was safe and she was taken care of. That’s all I cared about.”

The family is okay now, but says those memories won’t be going away.

“What are we going to do after this? That’s all I’m worried about,” Julie said. “Because my kid has to grow up here. What is the next step to prevent this from even happening anymore?”

Ten people were killed in Saturday’s shooting and three more were injured. President Joe Biden visited Buffalo Tuesday , calling the shooting “domestic terrorism.”

“Evil did come to Buffalo and has come to all too many places. A manifesting gunman, who massacred innocent people in the name of hateful and perverse ideology, rooted in fear and racism. It’s taken so much. Ten lives cut short in a grocery store, three others wounded by a hateful individual,” Biden said during his visit. He went on to call white supremacy a “poison” to the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Buffalo mass shooting suspect wore hazmat suit to school, claimed he'd stabbed cat

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The 18-year-old accused of allegedly killing 10 people and wounding three others in the Buffalo, New York grocery store shooting on May 14 that officials say is racially motivated wore a hazmat suit to class when his high school returned from its in-person learning pause due to COVID-19, yearbook pictures obtained by Fox News Digital show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
cnycentral.com

Suspected Buffalo shooter's documented plans show signs that were missed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Each day since a mass shooting forever changed the City of Buffalo, more details have been uncovered about the shooter. 18-year-old Payton Gendron left behind his plans and rationale for the attack. Within the 180-page document, he shared the intense detail he put into his plan...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

"How dare you:" emotional rally for families of Buffalo mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The families of Saturday’s victims continuing to speak out, emotional. "It shouldn't have happened," Andre Mackniel’s aunt, Veronica White said. "I never would have thought my mother would be shot dead,” Geraldine Talley’s son, Marcus Talley said. Have a bullet go through the right side of her head."
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Mass Shooting#Poison#Violent Crime
Radar Online.com

Shocking Diary Of Buffalo Shooter Suspect Revealed! Payton Gendron Was Radicalized Online During Early Days Of Pandemic

The newly surfaced diary of Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron revealed that the alleged mass murderer was radicalized online by white supremacist websites in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Radar has learned. In a startling development that comes just days after the 18-year-old New York native was suspected...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
KFC
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy