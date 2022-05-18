ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill Events Kicks Off The 2022 Summer Concert Series With Music And Brews Night

By Staff Writer
 6 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Events, Inc. is excited to announce the 1st Music and brews Night. Join us May 21 at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park (8850...

clclt.com

Attend the Queen City Cannabis Cup Festival on May 21, 2022 Last chance for this one-of-a-kind event

Charlotte, N.C., May 18, 2022 – The first of its kind in the southeast, the Queen City Cannabis Cup is taking place this Saturday, May 21, at Armored Cow Brewing, 8821 JW Clay Blvd #1, Charlotte, NC 28262, a short walk from the LYNX Blue Line JW Clay light rail station. After a sold-out inaugural event before the pandemic, the Queen City Cannabis Cup is back and better than ever, hosting over 30 local hemp growers and manufacturers and live music from local celebrity, Josh Daniel. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at queencitycannabiscup.net. High res photos are available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Annual Cheerwine Festival returns after COVID cancellations

SALISBURY N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The annual Cheerwine Festival saw patrons come out in droves after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID. The street in Salisbury, Cheerwine’s home, was packed with quintessential fair snacks, arts, crafts, jewelry, beer, and of course — plenty of Cheerwine.
SALISBURY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Weekender May 20-22: Jazz festival, more music and more

7-10 pm. Neal Carter. Royal Bliss Brewing, 7532 Royal Bliss Ct., Denver. 7-10 pm. Esther and the Exiles. Eleven Lakes Brewing. 10228 Bailey Rd, Cornelius. Live music 6 pm. Eddie Kennedy. Lost Worlds Brewing, 19700-D One Norman Blvd. Saturday, May 21. 5 pm to 9 pm at Smithville Park, 19710...
CORNELIUS, NC
Lifestyle
thestokesnews.com

Long list of vendors are ready for SpringFest

WALNUT COVE — The weather forecast for Saturday is sunny and warm, which means there should be a great crowd at SpringFest along Main Street. The event is sponsored by The Cove Group. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a whopping 145...
WALNUT COVE, NC
Eagle Project Benefits Clear Creek Elementary

MINT HILL, NC – Sam Howard, an 11th grader at Independence High School, is working on one of the highest honors in Scouts, the Eagle Scout Award. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts program. The requirements for the award include earning merit badges along with being able to demonstrate Scout Spirit, Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. Each Eagle Scout candidate is also required to complete a service project, which includes a comprehensive plan for their project and requires the approval of local and district scout leaders. Sam has been selected to construct mobile Lego Learning Stations that will be donated to Clear Creek Elementary.
MINT HILL, NC
qcitymetro.com

A new Black-owned tequila and cognac brand is now available in Charlotte

Clarence Boston, a former Charlotte resident and Atlanta-based entrepreneur, has released five new spirits: Noire Cognac H.D. Age, Noire Cognac VS, Noire Cognac N.O., Carreta De Oro Blanco Tequila and Carreta De Oro Blanco Reposado Tequila. Boston, the part-owner of Firehouse Bar & Lounge in uptown and Recess Charlotte in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Cheerwine Festival Is Back This Weekend In Salisbury North Carolina

Salisbury get ready! It’s time to celebrate the South’s favorite cherry soda. Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas. That’s right after 3 long years The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Cheerwine Festival set for return to downtown Salisbury on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury will host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas when The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m. Festival goers will enjoy live entertainment from local and national musical...
SALISBURY, NC
How To Maximize Your Exposure With The Mint Hill Times

MINT HILL, NC – At the April Chamber of Commerce Members Luncheon, this author spoke about ways to partner with The Mint Hill Times to maximize your business exposure. Whether you’re mentioned briefly or highlighted in a feature article, here are some great tips for partnering effectively with the paper to make your business shine!
MINT HILL, NC
Axios Charlotte

46 must-try cheap eats in Charlotte around $10

These days, everything from gas to a carton of eggs is expensive. As Charlotte continues to grow (and rent continues to increase) the cost of dining out goes up, too. Fortunately for your wallet, we’ve rounded up 46 Charlotte restaurants that have menu items for around $10. Editors’ not: This article was last updated on […] The post 46 must-try cheap eats in Charlotte around $10 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Confesses Her “Gross” Lifestyle That Includes Limited Showering, Toothbrushing, Deodorant & More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A debate is raging across the country about a very private topic: personal hygiene. It got started when a woman who lives in what she calls “the middle of nowhere” revealed her self-proclaimed “gross” lifestyle on social media. Her lifestyle includes not showering for a week or not brushing her teeth everyday. Annabel Fenwick reveals in a video on TikTok, “The gross things I do because I live alone, in the middle of nowhere, with no contact with other humans.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tangzhong Bread Method

CHARLOTTE – There is a newer technique in town for stabilizing bread dough- if you have yet to be in the know- its Tangzhong, the Asian yeast bread technique that creates sponge like soft bread! Obviously, there are many types of doughs, and their flavor and crust characteristics. This technique from Japan was made popular by a famous chef across Asia. It cooks a small amount of flour and liquid (water or milk) in a yeast recipe very briefly before combining the thick mixture with the remaining ingredients. Not only does the starch in the flour absorb more liquid; since heating the starch with water creates structure, it’s able to hold onto that extra liquid throughout the kneading, baking, and cooling processes. Since there’s less free (unabsorbed) water in the dough, it’s less sticky and easier to knead; The bread or rolls may rise higher, due to more water creating more internal steam; Having retained more water during baking, bread and rolls will be moister, and will stay soft and fresh longer. One other note- please use unbleached-unbromated bread flour- it is more natural and has a better flavor. This particular recipe and method works best for a great meal of traditional comfort foods- picture a roasted hen, sauteed garden vegetables and a wild rice pilaf. Now, put on some good NEW music-try “Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises”, and make some memories! Enjoy~
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

