How To Maximize Your Exposure With The Mint Hill Times

CHARLOTTE – There is a newer technique in town for stabilizing bread dough- if you have yet to be in the know- its Tangzhong, the Asian yeast bread technique that creates sponge like soft bread! Obviously, there are many types of doughs, and their flavor and crust characteristics. This technique from Japan was made popular by a famous chef across Asia. It cooks a small amount of flour and liquid (water or milk) in a yeast recipe very briefly before combining the thick mixture with the remaining ingredients. Not only does the starch in the flour absorb more liquid; since heating the starch with water creates structure, it’s able to hold onto that extra liquid throughout the kneading, baking, and cooling processes. Since there’s less free (unabsorbed) water in the dough, it’s less sticky and easier to knead; The bread or rolls may rise higher, due to more water creating more internal steam; Having retained more water during baking, bread and rolls will be moister, and will stay soft and fresh longer. One other note- please use unbleached-unbromated bread flour- it is more natural and has a better flavor. This particular recipe and method works best for a great meal of traditional comfort foods- picture a roasted hen, sauteed garden vegetables and a wild rice pilaf. Now, put on some good NEW music-try “Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises”, and make some memories! Enjoy~

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO