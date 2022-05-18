ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

How To Maximize Your Exposure With The Mint Hill Times

By Mary Beth Foster
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 6 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – At the April Chamber of Commerce Members Luncheon, this author spoke about ways to partner with The Mint Hill Times to maximize your business exposure. Whether you’re mentioned briefly or highlighted in a feature article, here are some great tips for partnering effectively with the paper to...

The Mint Hill Times

Want To Give Your Finances A Spring Cleaning?

MINT HILL, NC – If you are reading this article, have you been pushing off “spring cleaning?” It happens to the best of us! Don’t forget to include your finances. The first step is to get organized. A cluttered house or cluttered mind can make you feel unproductive. It’s the same when your finances are disorganized. Decluttering can come in many forms, from sorting documents to better understanding and streamlining your budget. Organizing how you are spending, earning and saving is just one part of the process.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Powerwashing With Results

CHARLOTTE – Have you noticed mold, mildew, algae, pollen, or dirt buildup on your home? Has it just lost the shine that it once had? Having your home power washed is a great way to restore the look. Don’t forget the concrete cleaning, exterior windows, gutters, and roof cleaning as well. Waxhaw PowerWash is just the company for the job. They offer many services that will get your home and commercial buildings looking in tip-top shape for a great curbside appearance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Eagle Project Benefits Clear Creek Elementary

MINT HILL, NC – Sam Howard, an 11th grader at Independence High School, is working on one of the highest honors in Scouts, the Eagle Scout Award. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts program. The requirements for the award include earning merit badges along with being able to demonstrate Scout Spirit, Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. Each Eagle Scout candidate is also required to complete a service project, which includes a comprehensive plan for their project and requires the approval of local and district scout leaders. Sam has been selected to construct mobile Lego Learning Stations that will be donated to Clear Creek Elementary.
MINT HILL, NC
City
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Business
The Mint Hill Times

A Window To Your Overall Health

MINT HILL, NC – “The mouth is a window to your health” is a common saying. It is remarkable to know that the mouth is the first place that can show signs of systemic diseases or deficiencies. Here are some examples of what to look for if you experience changes in your mouth:
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Tangzhong Bread Method

CHARLOTTE – There is a newer technique in town for stabilizing bread dough- if you have yet to be in the know- its Tangzhong, the Asian yeast bread technique that creates sponge like soft bread! Obviously, there are many types of doughs, and their flavor and crust characteristics. This technique from Japan was made popular by a famous chef across Asia. It cooks a small amount of flour and liquid (water or milk) in a yeast recipe very briefly before combining the thick mixture with the remaining ingredients. Not only does the starch in the flour absorb more liquid; since heating the starch with water creates structure, it’s able to hold onto that extra liquid throughout the kneading, baking, and cooling processes. Since there’s less free (unabsorbed) water in the dough, it’s less sticky and easier to knead; The bread or rolls may rise higher, due to more water creating more internal steam; Having retained more water during baking, bread and rolls will be moister, and will stay soft and fresh longer. One other note- please use unbleached-unbromated bread flour- it is more natural and has a better flavor. This particular recipe and method works best for a great meal of traditional comfort foods- picture a roasted hen, sauteed garden vegetables and a wild rice pilaf. Now, put on some good NEW music-try “Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises”, and make some memories! Enjoy~
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Independence AFJROTC Annual Awards And Recognition Ceremony

MINT HILL, NC – The AFJROTC Squadron at Independence High School had their 2021-2022 Annual Awards Ceremony celebrating their cadets who have earned recognition for excellence. These awards are given to selected cadets whose hard work, dedication, and commitment to being the best they can be in the program in the areas of academics, military preparedness, leadership, community service, and many other positive aspects of the program that builds character, teamwork, and self-discipline.
MINT HILL, NC
#Advertising#The Community Calendar
The Mint Hill Times

Obituary For Homer Daniel “Danny” Sasser, Jr.

MINT HILL, NC – Homer Daniel “Danny” Sasser, Jr., of Mint Hill, NC, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. Born February 27, 1941, in Charlotte, NC, Danny was a loving Christian husband, father and grandfather. His happy place was at the beach spending time with family and friends. He retired from Concrete Supply with over 43 years of service. He loved his Arlington Church family and enjoyed the fellowship in the Dean White Sunday School Class. Danny’s hobbies included gardening, mechanics, John Deere Tractors, riding his golf cart, and watching old westerns and his grandchildren.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Can Smiling Make You Healthier?

MINT HILL, NC – Some people underestimate the power of a smile. Smiling is not only a powerful gesture that can make someone’s day but can have a significant and positive response within your body. Scientifically, it can lower stress, improve your mood, and impact your immune system. It can even lead to a longer and healthier life. How may you ask? Keep reading to find out how smiling can improve your health, life, and happiness.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Connor

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Connor for adoption. “Connor is the most adorable 9-week-old kitten with medium-length fur. Connor is your typical kitten who loves to play! He loves to chase and rough house with the other foster kittens he is with. We do want Connor to be paired with another kitten, as kittens do better in pairs and not by themselves. If you think this gorgeous boy would be a good fit for your family, please fill out the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.”
UNION COUNTY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Tax Refund Delays

CHARLOTTE – Now that the first half of Tax Season is over, let’s take a quick dive into what were some of the issues that came up with a lot of people. A lot of clients experienced delays in their refund because of one of two reasons. 1)...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Awareness Month And PRP

CHARLOTTE – May is National Arthritis Month and we are taking this as an opportunity to focus on different services that we use to help treat fur babies suffering from arthritis. This week we are spotlighting a treatment called PRP. Many people have no idea what PRP is, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Travel Today- Part 3

CHARLOTTE – Now for some destinations and why you should visit;. RED, closed to US Citizens. I will not provide information on why you should go there, since you can’t go there unless you have a special cause to travel. French Gianna, Western Sahara, Cameroon, Yemen, Syria, Turkmenistan,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

2022 Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce Spring Tea Celebrates Its Return

MINT HILL, NC – After a three-year hiatus, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce was able to host its Spring Tea on Saturday, April 30. The event was a wonderful afternoon highlighting many Mint Hill businesses through joyful conversations and fundraising. There were raffle prizes, silent auction items, a delicious meal, and a speech by podcaster and radio personality, Sheri Lynch.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Spring Into Action

MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Police Department is partnering with Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill for a community fundraiser. Servant’s Heart Community Boutique serves as the daily fundraiser for Servant’s Heart Assistance Programs that help struggling families within our own community get back on their feet. The Mint Hill Police Department wanted to help with this program by collecting items they are most in need of. After speaking with the assistance program social worker, they decided to have a community nonfood pantry drive. A few the items requested are bars of soap, bleach, deodorant, paper towels, toilet paper, and facial tissue. Items must be new, unopened, and in regular-size containers.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

