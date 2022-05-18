ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce

By Mint Hill Chamber
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

7201 Matthews Mint Hill Rd. Please bring one of these items to support Bright Blessings:. 8 oz bottles, outfits, bibs, hooded towels, 0-3 month socks, diaper cream. Why did you join the Mint Hill Chamber?: I believe in small towns, the idea of community, the idea of we...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

The Mint Hill Times

A Window To Your Overall Health

MINT HILL, NC – “The mouth is a window to your health” is a common saying. It is remarkable to know that the mouth is the first place that can show signs of systemic diseases or deficiencies. Here are some examples of what to look for if you experience changes in your mouth:
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Obituary For Homer Daniel “Danny” Sasser, Jr.

MINT HILL, NC – Homer Daniel “Danny” Sasser, Jr., of Mint Hill, NC, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. Born February 27, 1941, in Charlotte, NC, Danny was a loving Christian husband, father and grandfather. His happy place was at the beach spending time with family and friends. He retired from Concrete Supply with over 43 years of service. He loved his Arlington Church family and enjoyed the fellowship in the Dean White Sunday School Class. Danny’s hobbies included gardening, mechanics, John Deere Tractors, riding his golf cart, and watching old westerns and his grandchildren.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Tax Refund Delays

CHARLOTTE – Now that the first half of Tax Season is over, let’s take a quick dive into what were some of the issues that came up with a lot of people. A lot of clients experienced delays in their refund because of one of two reasons. 1)...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Tangzhong Bread Method

CHARLOTTE – There is a newer technique in town for stabilizing bread dough- if you have yet to be in the know- its Tangzhong, the Asian yeast bread technique that creates sponge like soft bread! Obviously, there are many types of doughs, and their flavor and crust characteristics. This technique from Japan was made popular by a famous chef across Asia. It cooks a small amount of flour and liquid (water or milk) in a yeast recipe very briefly before combining the thick mixture with the remaining ingredients. Not only does the starch in the flour absorb more liquid; since heating the starch with water creates structure, it’s able to hold onto that extra liquid throughout the kneading, baking, and cooling processes. Since there’s less free (unabsorbed) water in the dough, it’s less sticky and easier to knead; The bread or rolls may rise higher, due to more water creating more internal steam; Having retained more water during baking, bread and rolls will be moister, and will stay soft and fresh longer. One other note- please use unbleached-unbromated bread flour- it is more natural and has a better flavor. This particular recipe and method works best for a great meal of traditional comfort foods- picture a roasted hen, sauteed garden vegetables and a wild rice pilaf. Now, put on some good NEW music-try “Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises”, and make some memories! Enjoy~
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Can Smiling Make You Healthier?

MINT HILL, NC – Some people underestimate the power of a smile. Smiling is not only a powerful gesture that can make someone’s day but can have a significant and positive response within your body. Scientifically, it can lower stress, improve your mood, and impact your immune system. It can even lead to a longer and healthier life. How may you ask? Keep reading to find out how smiling can improve your health, life, and happiness.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Best Times To Water Your Garden

CHARLOTTE – When is the best time to water my plants?. Advice on when to water plants varies greatly and can be confusing. There are actually two simple options. The best time to water plants is in the early morning, while it is still cool. This will allow the water to run down into the soil and reach the roots of the plant without water being lost to evaporation. Watering in the early morning will also make the water available to the plants throughout the day, so that the plants will be able to deal better with the heat of the sun. There is a gardening myth that watering in the morning will make the plants susceptible to scorch. This is not true. Even in intense heat, the water droplets evaporate long before they can magnify the sunlight and scorch the plants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

2022 Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce Spring Tea Celebrates Its Return

MINT HILL, NC – After a three-year hiatus, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce was able to host its Spring Tea on Saturday, April 30. The event was a wonderful afternoon highlighting many Mint Hill businesses through joyful conversations and fundraising. There were raffle prizes, silent auction items, a delicious meal, and a speech by podcaster and radio personality, Sheri Lynch.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Travel Today- Part 3

CHARLOTTE – Now for some destinations and why you should visit;. RED, closed to US Citizens. I will not provide information on why you should go there, since you can’t go there unless you have a special cause to travel. French Gianna, Western Sahara, Cameroon, Yemen, Syria, Turkmenistan,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Spring Into Action

MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Police Department is partnering with Servant’s Heart of Mint Hill for a community fundraiser. Servant’s Heart Community Boutique serves as the daily fundraiser for Servant’s Heart Assistance Programs that help struggling families within our own community get back on their feet. The Mint Hill Police Department wanted to help with this program by collecting items they are most in need of. After speaking with the assistance program social worker, they decided to have a community nonfood pantry drive. A few the items requested are bars of soap, bleach, deodorant, paper towels, toilet paper, and facial tissue. Items must be new, unopened, and in regular-size containers.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Chamber Benefits: Business After Hours

MINT HILL, NC – Did you know the Chamber offers members a chance to connect with other local businessmen and businesswomen outside of the regular working day?. It’s called Business After Hours, and it’s an opportunity to discuss and share ideas while learning about other local businesses in the community in a relaxed, post-work setting.
MINT HILL, NC
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

