A 16-year-old girl was killed dead and three more teens were injured after police say they collided with a black truck Friday on South New Era Road near Canby. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, four teenagers, age 15 or 16, were riding in a silver sedan when the driver crossed the center line and veered into the oncoming lane just before noon.

CANBY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO