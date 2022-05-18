ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herminie, PA

Novacek’s single finishes off Yough rally to beat Vikings

By Jeremy Sellew
monvalleyindependent.com
 6 days ago

Yough baseball coach Craig Spisak isn't a fan of seeing his team try to play from behind. But this season, it's happened so often, that...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

Frazier survives to secure semifinal berth

Frazier was able to pick up clutch hits and overcome a plethora of errors to advance to the WPIAL semifinals with a 6-5 win over No. 7 Seton LaSalle Monday at Trinity's Hiller Field. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday's Mon Valley...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Section foes to clash in 4A quarters

Section foes to clash in 4A quarters

As Elizabeth Forward prepares to take on its Section 2-4A foes from West Mifflin in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 4A softball playoffs today, head coach Harry Rutherford knows his squad has to look past its recent regular season success against the Titans. To read the rest of the...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
EF beats West Mifflin in 4A clash

EF beats West Mifflin in 4A clash

Second-seeded Elizabeth Forward secured a spot in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals with a 4-1 victory over No. 10 West Mifflin in a quarterfinal matchup at Norwin High School Monday afternoon. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday's Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Great day for the park

Great day for the park

Kennedy Lindsay, 11, and Kanani Rettger, 9, both of Monessen, had a ball Monday afternoon at Monessen City Park. Pleasant conditions are in today's forecast as well.
MONESSEN, PA
James E. Matson Jr. – Greensburg

James E. Matson Jr. – Greensburg

James E. Matson Jr., 70, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Belle Vernon, son of Catherine Matson and the late James E. Matson Sr. Jim went to Penn State University. After marrying the love of his life at age 20, he finished his degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 30 years, was promoted to special agent in charge and was given additional assignments as a special case investigator. After retiring from the federal government, Jim worked as a private contractor before fully retiring and enjoying his time with family, especially vacationing at Marco Island, Fla., and Cape May, N.J. Jim was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was an active member of the community and brought his passion for sports to coaching his son’s baseball and soccer teams. He was a devoted and loving husband and father to his two children. His greatest joy was spending time with his five beautiful grandchildren. Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Jean Matson; son, Jeff Matson (and daughter-in-law, So); daughter, Melissa Battisti (and son-in-law, Mike); five grandchildren, Landon and Eden Matson and Ava, Aubrey and Ryan James Battisti; mother, Catherine Matson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (and John) Crane and Patty (and Don) Serwinski; three sisters-in-law (and brother-in-law), Shirley Novakovich (and Ronald), Nancy Moussiaux and Diane Coccari Spadafore; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alfred Spadafore; mother-in-law, Ann Maranich Spadafore; brother-in-law, Michael Spadafore; and niece, Shelly Crane McDonald. Final blessings will be held privately. Private entombment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery. KEPPLE- GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Foundation at www.cancerresearchfdn.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
GREENSBURG, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Betty Ann Zomber – Richmond, Texas, formerly of Donora

Betty Ann Zomber, 92, of Richmond, Texas, formerly of Donora, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born in Donora on July 25, 1929, daughter of the late John and Mary Bires Malinchak. She was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, where she was an avid volunteer and was on the parish bocce league. Mrs. Zomber was a lifelong resident of Donora and recently moved to Texas to be with her daughter and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Fred J. Zomber, on April 13, 2011; a son, David Zomber; and three siblings. Surviving to cherish her memory are a daughter, Karen (Joseph) Fleming of Richmond, Texas; five grandchildren, Kelly (Lt. Colonel Peter) Twedell, Heather (James) Lowrie, Joelle (Tim) Pepper, Jordan (Ashley) Fleming, and David Richard Zomber; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Wise of Ohio; and a daughter-in-law, Marlene Zomber. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Donora Campus of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 1 Park Manor Road, Donora, PA 15033, in Betty’s name. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
DONORA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Edward W. Rosensteel Jr. – Monongahela

Edward W. Rosensteel Jr., 77, of Monongahela, passed away on Friday May 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born in Monongahela on Dec. 17, 1944, he was the son of Edward Sr. and Emma Morton Rosensteel. Ed worked for many years until his retirement as a mixer at the Corning Glass Co. in Charleroi and part-time as a driver for Tri Community Ambulance in Monongahela. A member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, he enjoyed bowling with his wife in various leagues. In 1968, he married Elizabeth Mary Frankovich, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle (Jim) Noone of Monongahela; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward J. (Shelly) Rosensteel of Donora; and two grandchildren, Keli and Clayton Rosensteel. Ed was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel, who passed away June 13, 2019. Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767 was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be left online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Leonard Clayton Krotz – Elizabeth Township

Leonard Clayton Krotz, 73, of Elizabeth Township, died peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Wilkinsburg on Jan. 30, 1949 and is the son of the late William and Mary Jane Schuster Krotz. He graduated from Trafford High School in 1966 and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and with the Berlin Brigade in Germany. After the war, he was employed as an assistant annealer at U.S.S. Irvin Works and was later employed at GM Fisher Body and McKeesport Candy Company. He was a life member of White Oak American Legion, General Smedley D. Butler Post 701. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Baer Krotz; siblings, Mary Jane Hand (the late James Woleslagle) of Erie, Pa., Norman (Pam) Krotz of Taylor, Pa., and Coleen (Frank) DiCenzo of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce (the late David) Waratuke of McKeesport; and special nieces and nephews. Leonard was also preceded in death by his beloved fur babies, Sassy and Sophie. Family and friends will gather Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) from 2 until 7 p.m. when services will be held by Pastor William Meekins. Burial with military honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
WHITE OAK, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Westmoreland Airshow: Flight of the Flags ceremony planned

A new tribute to deceased service members and first responders will debut June 11 at this year's Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow in a ceremony called Flight of the Flags. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday's Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Gone fishing in Monongahela

Gone fishing in Monongahela

Two-year-old Luke Watson of Monongahela tries out a large fishing rod at a youth fishing derby Saturday at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium in Monongahela. The event was sponsored by the city and the Valley Inn Sportsmen's Association and was open to children ages 1 to 15.
MONONGAHELA, PA
White Oak to rent community center

White Oak to rent community center

After months of discussion on making it possible, the White Oak Community Center is finally available to be rented. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
WHITE OAK, PA

