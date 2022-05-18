ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identical twin sisters from Orange County give birth on same day in same hospital

In this family, it certainly does take two to make a thing go right.

Jill Justiniani and Erin Cheplak, who are identical twins, gave birth to their sons on the same day at the same hospital, just hours apart.

On top of that, the babies were born with the exact same measurements, each weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measuring 20 inches at birth, according to hospital records.

"The twinning continues," Cheplak, whose husband is a fraternal twin, told "Good Morning America."

The sisters said they have been close their entire lives and embarked on the journey of becoming moms at the same time.

"Sharing our pregnancy together was really special because we really had the support of each other through every step of the process," Justiniani said. "Even just going through the day-to-day changes of pregnancy, all of the unknowns and the questions and the natural worries that come up, we were constantly able to check in with each other and support each other."

The sisters even recovered in rooms across the hall from each other and were discharged at the same time.

