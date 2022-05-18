Lovelady softball beats Como-Pickton 10-0 in game one of regional semifinals
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Lovelady Lady Lions scored early and often Tuesday night in game one of their 2a regional semifinal series with Como-Pickton on the Tyler Legacy campus.
Lovelady won 10-0 in 5 innings, and the two will get ready to square off for game two Thursday night at 6:00 back on the Legacy softball field.
