Bannock County, ID

 6 days ago
Click the PDF below to view the local election results for Bannock County, or you can also find results here. Sixty-five percent of precincts have been counted.

Idaho State Journal

Hough wins, Tovey loses and GOP assessor's race decided by three votes in Bannock County

One of two incumbent commissioners won their bid to face a Democratic challenger in November and the GOP assessor’s race was decided by just three votes in Bannock County following Tuesday’s primary election. Four primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor. Incumbent Republican District 2 Commissioner in Bannock County Jeff Hough...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Final Idaho primary election results released

Local results from Tuesday night’s primary election trickled in on Wednesday and made it clear who were the winners and losers across the state. Four primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor. BANNOCK COUNTY Incumbent Republican...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

2-term schools chief loses in Idaho GOP primary race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education has defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in the GOP primary. Debbie Critchfield defeated Sherri Ybarra as well as former state Sen. Branden Durst in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho cofounder discusses Quality Education Act in Idaho Falls

For Reclaim Idaho Cofounder Luke Mayville, the Quality Education Act is an opportunity for Idahoans to support the people that potentially make the greatest impact to a child, teachers, like his third-grade teacher Betty Collins at Sagle Elementary School in Lake Pend Oreille District 84 did for him. Mayville shared his story of Collins on Thursday to Idaho Falls residents at a City Club of Idaho Falls forum about the Quality Education Act. He said his class considered her to be more of a scientist...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Contractor named for $112M 'Flying Y' construction project

POCATELLO — Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner Cannon Builders were recently awarded the Interstate 86 (I-86) and Interstate 15 (I-15) System Interchange reconstruction project for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) near Pocatello. “We are all extremely excited to have been awarded this major project and team with Cannon,” said Thiago Bezerra, Sundt’s senior project manager. “This is a big step forward for us in this region, and we are looking forward to partnering with ITD to build this significant project in Eastern Idaho.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City Creek Road closed for improvements beginning May 23

POCATELLO — City Creek Road will be closed from the top of Lincoln Street (Upper City Creek Trailhead) to Kinport Peak, beginning May 23, 2022. The project is expected to last two weeks. Alternative routes to the top of Kinport Peak include access for vehicles 50” or less (e.g. ATV) from the Cusick Creek Trailhead (Route 010) and from the top of Michaud Creek (Route 004). Full-size vehicle access is available through the reservation (with a trespass permit). When work is not being done in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Marsh Valley High School will Graduate 98 seniors Tuesday

ARIMO — Forty-nine students of the Marsh Valley graduating senior class were presented with over half a million dollars in scholarship money from three regional universities at the annual awards assembly last week. Idaho State University contributed the most scholarship money, which was $324,000. Utah State University at Logan awarded $244,400 and BYU-Idaho of Rexburg added $18,711, bringing the total to $589,111 from these three universities.
ARIMO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Toone, Craig Lynn

Craig Toone Lynn Toone Craig Toone passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the age of 58. Craig was born in Pocatello, Idaho on January 31,1964 to Byron and Bonnie Toone. Craig was the youngest of six children. Growing up he attended Jefferson, Irving Jr High and Pocatello High, graduating with the "Class of 82". He was a "Proud POCATELLO INDIAN". Growing up in a sports family his love for football, basketball and baseball was born. He played city basketball and football and Bannock Boys Baseball. And later American Legion baseball. While he excelled in sports along the way he made many lifelong friends. After graduation he would coach and officiate girls' volleyball and softball games. Craig lived in Boise where he worked various jobs. At the time of his passing, he was living in Reno, Nevada where he worked in the hospitality and entertainment industry and again made lasting friendships. Craig is survived by his daughter, Madison (Steven) George, Edmonds, Washington; granddaughter, Illa; girlfriend, Marjorie Asiel, Reno, Nevada; brothers, Cary (Sophie) Toone, Gilbert, Arizona, and Randy Toone Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Nannette Smith, Pocatello, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Bonnie Toone; sister, Coralie Duncan; brother, Burkam Toone; brother-in-law, Kim Smith; and niece, Hailey Pennington. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. Graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. To leave condolences or to read the complete obituary, visit www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Site of Sunday feedlot fire was under investigation for animal cruelty, poor conditions

A feedlot that was the site of a fire early Sunday morning was under investigation for animal cruelty and poor living conditions for livestock. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Monday that deputies had been at the site located on Kathleen Street on Friday assisting the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in an investigation of conditions on the property. Chanel Tewalt, deputy director...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Boys & Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley reaches $200K funding goal

POCATELLO — The Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley announced Monday that it exceeded a goal set late last year to raise $200,000 by the first of May. All said, the organization raised $204,135. “We’re thrilled and so very grateful to our community for seeing the need and supporting our efforts in bringing the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley to our area,” said Jean Haneke, who chairs the steering committee behind this effort. “By spreading awareness and our great opportunity to receive...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Windstorm to blast East Idaho today with gusts of up to 55 mph

A windstorm packing gusts of up to 55 mph has arrived in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of East Idaho that took effect Thursday morning and will remain until 9 p.m. Thursday. "Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said. "Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust will likely reduce visibilities, especially north of...
Idaho State Journal

At state track, Pocatello girls capture team title, Highland girls finish fifth

BOISE — As the races winded down and the point totals zoomed into focus, Rick Call became a center of attention. Pocatello’s head track coach started hearing from everyone and their mom: From the Skyline coaches, who walked across the Dona Larsen field to congratulate him on his girls’ state championship. From his wife, who called to alert him of the news. From Pocatello AD Robert Parker, who texted the same. “But until we have that in our hands,” Call said, “we’re not positive.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters, residents battle feedlot fire for nearly six hours

Local firefighters battled a blaze at a feedlot for nearly six hours during the early morning hours on Sunday. The Idaho Falls Fire Department around 1:20 a.m. was notified by a bystander of a fire near the area of the Sage Lakes Golf Course and the Broken Bit Arena, about two miles north of Highway 20, exit 310 on the Lewisville Highway, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a news release. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office located a body in the Snake River, Friday morning. Very few details are available as of Friday evening. The Sheriff's Office says, the body of a deceased person was found around 9 a.m., in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River. "The individual will The post Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Jockey hospitalized following accident during race at Pocatello Downs

POCATELLO — A jockey has been hospitalized after an accident during a race at Pocatello Downs on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred during a race at 3:30 p.m. when the adult male jockey became separated from his horse, fell to the ground and couldn’t regain his feet. The horse didn’t appear to be injured. Further details on how the accident happened haven’t yet been released. The jockey was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, authorities said. The name of the jockey is not being released at this time, but Kyle Dahlke, president of the Pocatello Downs, says he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Pocatello Downs is the horse racing track located at the fairgrounds in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'We're talking championships': A look ahead at this season's Gate City Grays

Over the weekend, Terry Fredrickson got a chance to meet with Braden Palmer. The Gate City Grays’ owner noticed something about his middle infielder: He looked bigger, more muscular, more fit. Turns out, over the offseason, Palmer had added somewhere between 30 and 45 pounds in muscle. “Wow, that’s impressive,” Fredrickson remarked at the time. “You’re looking good.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

POCATELLO – On May 16, 2022, an Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and immigration charges. A federal jury convicted Jose Luis Cruz-Delgado, 29, at a trial held in November 2021. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill presided over the trial and imposed sentence. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Cruz-Delgado was found guilty of one count of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
