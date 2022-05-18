Local election results

Craig Toone Lynn Toone Craig Toone passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the age of 58. Craig was born in Pocatello, Idaho on January 31,1964 to Byron and Bonnie Toone. Craig was the youngest of six children. Growing up he attended Jefferson, Irving Jr High and Pocatello High, graduating with the "Class of 82". He was a "Proud POCATELLO INDIAN". Growing up in a sports family his love for football, basketball and baseball was born. He played city basketball and football and Bannock Boys Baseball. And later American Legion baseball. While he excelled in sports along the way he made many lifelong friends. After graduation he would coach and officiate girls' volleyball and softball games. Craig lived in Boise where he worked various jobs. At the time of his passing, he was living in Reno, Nevada where he worked in the hospitality and entertainment industry and again made lasting friendships. Craig is survived by his daughter, Madison (Steven) George, Edmonds, Washington; granddaughter, Illa; girlfriend, Marjorie Asiel, Reno, Nevada; brothers, Cary (Sophie) Toone, Gilbert, Arizona, and Randy Toone Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Nannette Smith, Pocatello, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Bonnie Toone; sister, Coralie Duncan; brother, Burkam Toone; brother-in-law, Kim Smith; and niece, Hailey Pennington. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. Graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. To leave condolences or to read the complete obituary, visit www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.

