BCSO investigating crash involving semi near Tijeras

GRANTS, N.M. – A stolen truck from McKinley County was the beginning of a short-lived chase in Grants, New Mexico, on May 11. The chase made it up to the intersection of New Mexico Highway 53 and Santa Fe Avenue where it collided with other vehicles and drove right through a traffic light, ripping it from the ground, before spinning out of control and crashing in between Discount Liquor and Kentucky Fried Chicken on Santa Fe Avenue. One suspect was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital and two others ran away. One that ran away has not been charged; the other runaway is identified as Darius Dixon, the alleged driver of the stolen truck, who police are looking for as a person of interest.

GRANTS, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO