Tijeras, NM

BCSO investigating crash involving semi near Tijeras

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating...

www.krqe.com

KOAT 7

Deputies investigate human remains found in southwest Albuquerque

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are investigating after human remains were found near I-25 and Bobby Foster Road. The sheriff's office says they were called to the 5500 block of Los Picaros on Monday morning. Deputies were told that human remains were discovered in the area.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating human remains found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Los Picaros SW Monday morning, in response to human remains being discovered. BCSO says the remains were discovered by construction workers. BCSO says the identity and gender of the remains are unknown. The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. The […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Homicide investigation in Albuquerque foothills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area. Around 6:30 Sunday morning, officers were called about an unresponsive person inside of an apartment at the Four Hills Studios. That's located on Central between Juan Tabo and Tramway boulevards. According to investigators, officers were able...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
County
Bernalillo County, NM
City
Tijeras, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Accidents
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

No Arrests Made Yet in Fatal Shooting of Albuquerque Woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police still are investigating a shooting at a gas station in March that left an Albuquerque woman dead. They said a man and three teenagers are suspects in the case, but no arrests have been made yet. Two of the suspects were going to a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Police searching for teens, Clean up and rebuild, Breezy and stormy, Black Fire update, Mutt Strutt

Monday’s Top Stories Unlikely survivors found at El Porvenir Campgrounds APD discover body, evidence of violent crime at Central apartment Ice Wolves miss NAHL Title game after double OT loss Albuquerque church major force behind wildfire donations Public opinion needed for Cerrillos Road project Albuquerque man biking across America for suicide awareness Archaeological dig uncovers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD discover body, evidence of violent crime at Central apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the area of Central and Eubank Sunday morning. They say officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Four Hills Studios at 12901 Central Ave. NE to reports of an unresponsive person inside one of the apartments. Officials say police entered the apartment and found a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#Traffic Accident#Krqe
KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have started a homicide investigation after one person died from their injuries after being shot in southeast Albuquerque on Friday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near High Street and Avenida Cesar Chavez. The city's ShotSpotter system alerted police to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcycle ride honoring military comes through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Motorcyclists riding across New Mexico made their way through New Mexico Saturday. The motorcycle ride, which as not been held for two years because of the pandemic, honors military personnel who have died and those missing in action. Starting in Albuquerque, travelers made the 293 mile ride to Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
rrobserver.com

Officials say woman set 12 fires in the bosque Wednesday morning

Fire crews from several different agencies jumped into action Wednesday morning after officials say a woman who appeared to be suffering from a mental illness lit 12 fires across 5 acres in the bosque south of the National Hispanic Cultural Center. She was taken into custody near Second and Woodward...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody, accused of shooting at officers in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified 32-year-old Jimmy Lopez as the man accused of shooting at officers. The Albuquerque Police Department were involved in an hours-long standoff at an Albuquerque apartment complex near the 600 block of Espanola St. APD says it started around 5 p.m. Thursday when officers were working on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Harley stolen at funeral found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stolen Harley in Albuquerque that meant a whole lot to a father and son has been found. As News 13 reported Thursday, someone stole the Harley from Holy Family Church in southwest Albuquerque during a funeral. It was a custom Harley built by Raul Perez and his 15-year-old son over several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cibolacitizen.com

Bad Crash in Grants

GRANTS, N.M. – A stolen truck from McKinley County was the beginning of a short-lived chase in Grants, New Mexico, on May 11. The chase made it up to the intersection of New Mexico Highway 53 and Santa Fe Avenue where it collided with other vehicles and drove right through a traffic light, ripping it from the ground, before spinning out of control and crashing in between Discount Liquor and Kentucky Fried Chicken on Santa Fe Avenue. One suspect was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital and two others ran away. One that ran away has not been charged; the other runaway is identified as Darius Dixon, the alleged driver of the stolen truck, who police are looking for as a person of interest.
GRANTS, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Suspect in custody, accused of starting fires in bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is in custody for setting 12 fires in Albuquerque’s bosque Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Police Department says officers witnessed 46-year-old Cristina Castorena-Noble igniting a fire near 2115 2nd St. SW, south of the Hispanic Cultural Center. Bystanders out in the bosque tried helping by jumping in to stop her and they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Accused Albuquerque shoplifters indicted for Home Depot thefts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced indictments for two shoplifters accused of taking nearly $10,000 in hardware. Police say Michael Arnold and Jayden Wheeler hardware including chainsaws and drill sets from an Albuquerque westside Home Depot. They say Arnold pulled a can of mace in January to keep Home Depot personnel […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

