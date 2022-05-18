ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Methuen and Lawrence Police and AAA Northeast Offer Free Car Safety Event Saturday

By WHAV Staff
 6 days ago
Methuen and Lawrence Police and AAA Northeast are offering a free Car Care Safety Resource Event this Saturday. The free day of education, resources, community and fun for all ages...

Retired State Police Detective Finds Unlikely Association Between Stolen Boston Pup and Haverhill Couple

The unlikely association between a purebred American Bulldog, reported missing earlier this month in Dorchester, and a Haverhill couple facing charges was discovered by a retired State Police detective. The Haverhill couple, later charged with receiving stolen property—the missing dog “Chica”—came to the attention of Haverhill Police Saturday, May 14,...
HAVERHILL, MA
Haverhill Police Arrest Two in Connection with Missing Dorchester Dog ‘Chica’

Haverhill Police last week arrested two in connection with the alleged theft of a two-month-old dog in Dorchester earlier this month. Arrested on warrants last Thursday afternoon were 40-year-old Stella F. Cleghorn and 55-year-old Stephen M. Cook, both of 14 Laurier St., Haverhill, according to a Haverhill Police log. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. confirmed Saturday the arrests were related to the May 2 theft of American Bulldog “Chica.” The pair were also each charged with possessing a firearm without FID cards and unlicensed possession of ammunition.
HAVERHILL, MA
Woman struck, killed by vehicle at family farm stand in Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
NEWBURY, MA
Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
Five Arrested with two firearms and 679 grams of Cocaine in early morning drug raids

HYANNIS – On Thursday, multiple federal search warrants were executed in the Mid-Cape area resulting in five arrests, the seizure of 2 large capacity firearms and ammunition, a bullet proof vest, along with 679 grams of Cocaine with a street value of approximately $50,000. Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office have been conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Mid-Cape area. 25-year-old Ryan Banton of Harwich; 29-year-old Kirk Brown of Mirimar, FL; 24-year-old Rojae McKenzie of Queens, NY; 65-year-old Joseph Panzera of Harwich, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Harwich were the five individuals taken into custody as a result of this investigation. The success of this investigation is a result of work done by the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit, Barnstable Police Department K-9 Unit, DEA Cape Cod Resident Office (which consists of DEA Agents and Task Force Officers from the Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Mashpee Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department) and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team. Banton, Brown, McKenzie, and Panzera were all transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment on Friday May 20, 2022 for the following charges: Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of Ammunition without and FID, Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Trafficking in Class B Substance (Cocaine) 200 grams or more. Bail was set on all four individuals as follows: Banton $10,000 +GPS, Brown $10,000 +GPS, Panzera $1,000, and McKenzie $7,500 +GPS.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Following a Brief Foot Chase, Male Apprehended and Firearm Recovered

At about 6:17 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Daniel Dotson, 27, of Dorchester, in the area of 2 Lattimore Court. Officers were on directed patrol when they observed a vehicle idling with several individuals standing...
BOSTON, MA
Two Shot Overnight In Notorious Franklin Field Projects

At approximately 22:45 hours, a Boston Police Officers from District B-3 radioed that they heard what sounded like shots fired in the area of Franklin Field in Dorchester. Units from the district flooded the area searching for suspects fleeing. Moments after the radio transmission, Boston Police Operations received a ShotSpotter activation for at least 7 rounds in the area of the Projects and Franklin Field.
BOSTON, MA
Brockton Man Arrested for Fall River Shooting

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested three people in connection to a daytime shooting in the city yesterday that damaged a Third Street home. Kayvon Ashton, 36, of Brockton has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempting to commit assault by discharging a firearm, among other charges.
FALL RIVER, MA
Roommates Gone Wrong- Southie Man Under Arrest for Tuesday Stabbing

At approximately 22:30 hours on Tuesday, May 17 2022, Boston Police Officers from District C-6 along with Boston EMS responded to reports of a person stabbed in the area of 268 W Broadway Street in South Boston. When first responders arrived on scene they located a 67 year old male suffering from a large laceration in the center of his throat.
BOSTON, MA
3 hospitalized, hotel evaluated after Hazardous Materials incident in Yarmouth

WEST YARMOUTH – The Hampton Inn on Route 28 in Yarmouth was evacuated sometime after 10 AM. Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the hotel after reports of a person not feeling well. Officials say pool chemicals reacted causing the issue. As a precaution, the hotel was evacuated for a time. Two civilians went to Cape Cod Hospital on their own. A third civilian and a hotel employee were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The incident was determined to be contained to the pool area.
YARMOUTH, MA
