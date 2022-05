BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Tech head coach Ashlee Crowder has announced the hiring of Ruben Lopez as assistant coach of the volleyball program. “I am thrilled to welcome Ruben to Florida Tech as the assistant volleyball coach,” said Crowder. “Ruben brings with him a high level of knowledge about the game and with his youthful energy, I know he will make an immediate impact. The future looks bright for the Panthers as together we will continue to build a winning program.”

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO