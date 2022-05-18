Cardinals sign second-round pick Trey McBride

Former Colorado State Rams and current Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are almost finished signing their draft class. The team announced that they’ve signed second-round tight end Trey McBride, seventh-round cornerback Christian Matthew, and seventh-round offensive lineman Marquis Hayes to their rookie contracts.

Following a standout college career at Colorado State, the Cardinals made McBride not only their first selection of the draft but also the first tight end off the board when they selected him in the second round (No. 55).

After collecting 74 receptions through his first three collegiate seasons, McBride exploded in 2021, hauling in 90 catches for 1,121 yards. The performance earned him a number of accolades, including a unanimous All-American selection and the John Mackey Award, which is given to the top tight end in college football.

The Cardinals held on to Zach Ertz, so McBride will be playing behind the veteran to start his career. However, in a creative and (usually) high-flying offense, McBride should have an opportunity to carve out a role.

As our team-by-team 2022 NFL Draft results show, the Cardinals only have a pair of unsigned draft picks: