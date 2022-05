A Multnomah County judge ruled Monday that an effort to radically alter the way the Portland region addresses homelessness cannot move forward in its current form. Since March, the nonprofit political group People for Portland has been trying to get a measure on the November ballot that would shift most of the money generated from a tax on affluent residents away from services to keep people in their homes and toward creating temporary shelters. The proposal also sought to make governments in the Portland region enforce any public camping bans they had on the books to receive the money.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO