"[Music] was also a way for me to figure out who my people were, who my family and friends would be," Oompa said. If you’ve been plugged into Boston’s music scene over the past few years, you’ve probably heard of Oompa. The Roxbury-born poet and rapper has been a force in the city, even before she dropped her debut album, “November 3rd,” in 2016. Since then, she has released songs about survival that have given her national acclaim, crafting hits like “Lebron” and “By You.” She came out with her second album, “Cleo,” in 2019. In 2021, she released her latest album “Unbothered.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO