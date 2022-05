Aurora came to the Imperial Valley from Guadalajara, Jalisco in 1947 with $1.00 in her pocket and huge dreams in her heart. Widowed with 3 young girls (Maria Isabel, Martha and Mary Higareda), she was determined to create a better life for her children. She met Ramon Magana, who told her, "I want you for the rest of my life." Sure enough, they were married for over 50 years. Together they had one son, Eddie, and adopted 3: Jorge, Sirenia and Joe Chaidez. Aurora leaves behind many grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great-grandkids and great-great-great grandchildren. She will be missed and remembered with great love.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO