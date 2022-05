No injuries were reported, either to humans or animals, after a chicken coop apparently caught fire in Hartford on Sunday. Several Lyon County fire departments — Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Olpe and Emporia — were dispatched to the 200 block of Main around 5 pm. It took roughly 30 minutes to get the put out once firefighters arrived. At this time, it’s unclear if any chickens were in the coop when the fire started.

HARTFORD, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO