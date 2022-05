INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- The Independence Police Department is looking for a wanted party, but say rumors and chatter of an active shooter are untrue. Police are in the area of the 200 block of W. Mill street looking for the individual, who is only described as a white male wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black hat and khaki shorts.

