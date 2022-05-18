Crews battle house fire in Bristol, Virginia

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WCYB) — A man was found dead in a river in Watauga County, North Carolina, according to police. According to Sheriff Len Hagaman, a report of a body in the river near Castleford and River Ridge Road came in at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies found the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Gate City man was killed in a crash in Sullivan County Thursday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Authorities said 33-year-old Roy Cooper was driving a Subaru WRX west on Tennessee Highway 126 near Fisher Drive at around 7 a.m. According to THP, the...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn--A blood drive was held on Thursday in honor of Trey Youngblood, who almost died in a tree-cutting accident earlier this year. In February 2022, Youngblood was in the woods on his property cutting trees, when one fell on him, crushing his chest. "I missed judged it and next...
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A person died at a Lowe’s distribution center in Iredell County Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Iredell County Communications said the incident at the center on Tomlin Mill Road was an accident. [ ALSO READ: Police: Man delivering diesel fuel killed in accident at Clover...
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Virginia gave out special kits to help families prepare in case a loved one becomes lost. The Silver Alert kits were sponsored by Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which covers the Tri-Cities region, including Southwest Virginia. In Tennessee, a Silver Alert is issued to help find missing people […]
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A water main break may affect multiple Erwin Utilities customers on Thursday morning. Customers in the Temple Hill and Sandy Bottom areas may see water pressure and service changes as crews continue to fix the issue. Crews are on-site and will have the repairs completed in two hours. No further information […]
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon following a collision with an oncoming vehicle in Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies — along with members of Pulaski County Public Safety and Virginia State Police — responded to Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 for a crash involving a motorcycle.
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Folks in Elizabethton will soon have a new access point to the Watauga River. Construction on a boat ramp beneath the Lynn Avenue Bridge is underway. The project is a joint partnership between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the city...
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Faithful, sweet, kind. That’s how Crystal Cole remembers her mother Sherry Cole, the 59-year-old who was killed at her Limestone home alongside her 7-year-old grandchild Jessie Allen on April 24. “She thought everyone had good in them.” “I don’t remember ever seeing her get mad,” said Crystal. “She was so […]
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two towns in Northeast Tennessee were featured in a Southern Living article for their charm. In an April 29 article entitled ‘Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit This Year,’ eight towns were featured for their historic nature, appealing main streets and local stores. Among the eight towns were Bristol and Jonesborough. […]
Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Blue Springs Road about 9:24 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds and took one suspect into custody. The CCSO said that the scene had been secured and cleared and...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers with the city of Bristol, Virginia can expect to see more money in their pockets. City council members recently voted to approve pay raises for city employees across the board, including firefighters and police officers. Firefighters will see a 10 percent raise, while police...
An Abingdon, Virginia woman who is the prime suspect in the infamous ‘Killer Clown’ murder case in Florida has had her jury trial postponed for the sixth time. Media reports out of Palm Beach County said a judge has moved the proceedings for Shelia Keen-Warren–a former Kingsport restaurant owner accused of dressing as a clown and shooting Marlene Warren at her home in 1990.
The annual list of historic sites at risk in the state of Virginia includes a Smyth County landmark that could possibly be demolished. Preservation Virginia announced the addition of the Preston-Crockett House located in the Seven Mile Ford area off Interstate 81 that has stood since the 1800s and was once an inn that served travelers on the Wilderness Road.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) efforts to improve I-81 N near exit 17 will result in 24-hour lane closures throughout June. According to a news release, the first lane closure will start at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 and will run until 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 to […]
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Starting in June, the Town of Abingdon will have a new town manager. In January 2022, former town manager Jimmy Morani resigned, prompting a nationwide search. Following that search, the town council selected Mike Cochran. Cochran currently serves as city manager in Hanahan, South Carolina, but as he told News Channel […]
BRISTOL, Tenn--A baby shower was held on Thursday for the residents of Dominion Senior Living. Executive Director Nicole Briggs said the baby dolls can help soothe patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's. The dolls can bring back memories of caring for children and help with memory development. "We really want to...
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters in Scott County now have access to a brand new training facility that allows them to replicate a burning building. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, the new facility is officially up and running. “The training they receive here can save their lives," Scott...
Emory, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-day clinic will offer free medical, dental and vision care this weekend in southwestern Virginia. Remote Area Medical is coming to the campus of Emory & Henry College near Abingdon Saturday and Sunday. All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Kim Faulkinbury...
Sullivan County Medic-14 standing by with Air Force One during President Trump's visit to Freedom HallSullivan County EMS/Facebook. Sullivan County EMS is suffering from growing pains in the midst of an industry-wide shortage of qualified EMS personnel. Sullivan County Commissioners approved a pay increase a while back, that has finally been implemented to help those working the streets.
