MISSOULA — Delaney Laird turned on the burners against her former team Tuesday. The Big Sky sophomore had her eyes in right field as she hustled down the first base line against Hellgate in the third inning. She put her head down and took off rounding first base as the ball landed for a hit and rolled toward the foul line on a windy day. She made a tight turn at second, saw the sign at third to keep running and sprinted toward home.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO