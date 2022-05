Voters across the Mohawk Valley and state can have their say today on their school district budgets and board of education elections. For a list of poll locations and times, visit your local school district website. Budget breakdowns, including a “postcard” which breaks down the amount of spending as well as amounts of state aid and revenue raised through property taxes can also be found on the various district websites. Many districts also have a list of board candidates along with brief biographical information.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO