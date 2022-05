The Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat Tuesday night in Game 1, kicking off the Eastern Conference finals. The best-of-seven series starts Tuesday and continues through next Sunday. The games are at 8:30 p.m. as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at Miami, Saturday and May 23 at Boston, May 25 at Miami if necessary, May 27 at Boston if necessary, May 29 at Miami if necessary. The first home game for the C's is on Saturday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO