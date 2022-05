Los Angeles County recorded 4,384 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as fears of yet another surge continued to develop. The new numbers from the L.A. County Department of Public Health marked a more than 2,000-case increase from Tuesday, when 2,233 cases were reported. The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose to 3.2% Wednesday, up from 2.6% on Tuesday. The number COVID-19 patients in L.A. County hospitals also rose considerably to 363, up from 327 on Tuesday, according to state numbers. On April 19, the number of hospitalizations had dropped to 230. ...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO