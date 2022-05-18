What happened to Jane Doe? Stroke takes away Lorain woman's ability to communicate

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Alliance Police Department is mourning the death of Patrolman Joseph Amabeli, who passed away on Wednesday due to an 'unexpected medical issue.'. Amabeli had been a member of the Alliance Police Department since 2015, but started his law enforcement career in Sebring, Ohio. "He proved himself to be a qualified, dedicated officer with the utmost integrity," Alliance police wrote of Amabeli on its Facebook page. While with the APD, Amabeli received numerous commendations for his work, becoming a leader among his fellow officers and beloved in the department and the community.

