What happened to Jane Doe? Stroke takes away Lorain woman's ability to communicate

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A brother and sister who hired a company to cut down a 200-year-old black walnut tree on Cleveland Metroparks’ property last year have pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge. Todd Jones, 57, of Bay Village and Laurel Hoffman, 54, of Elyria agreed to repay the...
ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Alliance Police Department is mourning the death of Patrolman Joseph Amabeli, who passed away on Wednesday due to an 'unexpected medical issue.'. Amabeli had been a member of the Alliance Police Department since 2015, but started his law enforcement career in Sebring, Ohio. "He proved himself to be a qualified, dedicated officer with the utmost integrity," Alliance police wrote of Amabeli on its Facebook page. While with the APD, Amabeli received numerous commendations for his work, becoming a leader among his fellow officers and beloved in the department and the community.
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office has announced that the January 2022 death of a 1-year-old baby has been ruled as a homicide by acute fentanyl toxicity. The child, Ricardo Johnson, was found on January 14 at a home in the 2000 block of West 103rd Street....
NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — The Norwalk Police Department is searching for the vehicle of a driver who crashed into a man in a wheelchair and did not stop. The incident reportedly took place Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Milan Avenue and League Street. Police believe the suspect was driving a navy blue […]
PARMA, Ohio — Police in Parma are asking for help finding a 52-year-old woman who went missing days ago under suspicious circumstances. Lynne Komar lives in the city with her 17-year-old daughter, who told authorities her mother was not home when she came back from school Monday afternoon. Komar's adult son also claimed the two had spoken earlier in the day and "nothing was out of the ordinary," but Lynne's car was later found empty and unlocked along West 50th Street in Cleveland Wednesday.
CLEVELAND — A brother and sister have been ordered to pay $20,000 to the Cleveland Metroparks after cutting down a 200-year-old tree in Strongsville's Mill Stream Run Reservation last year. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, 57-year-old Todd Jones and 54-year-old Laurel Hoffman pleaded guilty to one count...
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a story previously aired on 3News in 2019. The Northeast Ohio Medical University Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a potential suspect. On Friday, April 29, on the campus of Northeast Ohio Medical University, a...
Three community vigils May 20 honoring the Buffalo shooting victims are being organized by the Elyria/Lorain YWCA, The Rotary Club, National Council of Negro Women and the The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Inc., according to a news release. On May 14, police said an...
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident on Lakeshore Blvd. near East 200th Street. The accident involving a motorcycle and a car happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. All lanes were reopened around 5:10 pm. No other details on the accident are being released at...
EUCLID, Ohio — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage Euclid girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials are unsure of...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland homicide detective is taking new steps to help crack the case in the mysterious death of a man a 22-year-old man who was found dead in the trash after a a concert at Progressive Field in 2014. Detective Sgt. Aaron Reese has been looking into Cory Barron’s case for the […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the January death of a 15-month-old Cleveland boy is a homicide. Ricardo Johnson died on Jan. 14 and Cleveland police said he had suspected fentanyl in his system. Johnson’s mother, Casey Bisner, is currently charged with child endangering. 19...
The man accused of assaulting two women at the Bazetta Walmart appeared in court Wednesday. Prosecutors said the man now facing charges in connection to the ordeal was on parole for an aggravated robbery case and was also convicted of gun charges in North Carolina.
Three local residents were seriously injured in a crash May 17 on Oberlin Avenue where alcohol and excessive speed are suspected, according to Lorain police. At 9:53 p.m., a 2019 gray sedan driven by a 22-year-old Elyria woman, was traveling south on Oberlin Avenue, according to a Lorain Police Department report.
Avon Lake police are looking for the person who fired a gun in the Dogg House Bar and Grill. At 6 p.m., May 14, the police were called to the establishment located at 33475 Lake Road. Witnesses told the investigators that someone from inside the men’s restroom at the bar...
Lorain police arrested a teen in connection to the May 13 burglary of an elderly man on the west side of the city. The 71-year-old man was at home when he heard a knock on his back door, according to a news release from the Lorain Police Department. Believing it...
Comments / 0