Jimmy Butler leads Heat to Game 1 win in Eastern Conference Finals

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ykl0L_0fhjFkSn00
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat took care of business in Game 1 with a 118-107 win over the Boston Celtics to take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston led 62-54 at halftime, but the third quarter was all Miami as the Heat began the second half on a 22-2 run to turn an eight-point deficit into a double-digit lead. The Celtics closed that deficit back to four, but the Heat went on a 20-3 run to pull away.

Leading the way for Miami was Jimmy Butler, who scored 41 points without a single three-pointer. He finished 12 of 19 from the field and made all but one of his 18 free throws. Butler also added nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks.

Butler, who was acquired by the Heat in a 2019 trade, has been a force all postseason for Miami with 29.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. In the regular season, he averaged 21.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. The win was his third 40-point game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after he never scored more than 37 in a regular season game this year.

In addition to the win, the other good news for the Heat was that forward P.J. Tucker returned and played extended minutes in the second half after limping into the locker room during the second quarter.

