ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: Canes-Rangers series, Hornets, NBA Draft Lottery, & more

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egNRl_0fhjFihL00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Besides quarterback, we talk about where we think the Panthers should focus most.

It’s the Canes and Rangers. Should be a doozie of a series, but how many games will it go?

Hornets are important this Tuesday, it was the NBA Draft Lottery! The Hornets will pick No. 13 and we give our way too early predictions.

Grace’s first Charlotte FC game, first overall NBA Draft pick for Orlando, concerts at BofA Stadium, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? No? Holler at us.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Canes#Hornets#Panthers#The Canes And Rangers#First Charlotte Fc#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakersnation.com

Magic Win 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, Lakers Sending No. 8 Pick To Pelicans

The Orlando Magic have won the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, landing the No. 1 overall pick. Right after the Magic, the Oklahoma City Thunder will appear on the clock — before making another selection at No. 12 — and the Houston Rockets will pick their young new star third when the 2022 NBA Draft takes place at Barclays Center in New York City, N.Y., on June 23, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy