Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula alleged alien abductee weighs in on government openly discussing UFO’s

By Shelby Myers
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seven years after Navy pilots spotted an unexplained object off the Atlantic coast, top Pentagon officials were grilled by members of a house intelligence subcommittee. It was the first public hearing on UFO’s or UAP’s, unidentified aerial phenomena, in more than half a...

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County GOP judge hopefuls weigh in on bail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The three Republicans running for Mobile County District Court judge favor a constitutional amendment that would allow judges to deny bail to people accused of serious crimes, but all say those decisions must be made on a case-by-case basis. Longtime prosecutor Jennifer Wright and lawyers John...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mystery cannon to be centerpiece at Spanish Fort City Hall

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The motto of the Spanish Fort Police Department is, “Protecting the Fort.” In just a few weeks, it’ll have some help, at least figuratively. Five historic cannons will be places outside City Hall. While not that unusual for this area, given the history, there’s a great deal of mystery surrounding the centerpiece to the new display.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Living WWII museum takes off in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A chance to go back in time and get a taste of what life was like for some who fought during World War II. This week the Commemorative Air Force is visiting Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport with a vintage B-17 bomber. “We started our 2022 summer touring...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Fire scare at Baldwin County Courthouse

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A faulty AC unit sent smoke into a courtroom in Baldwin County on Thursday. Officials evacuated everyone as a precaution. “I would say there was at least 70, 80 out front when we arrived on the scene. I’m not sure about the other corners where they went out but everybody was evacuated and accounted for,” said Bay Minette Fire Chief Mike Minchew.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County GOP DA hopefuls trade accusations over qualifications

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Both Republican candidates for district attorney have promised to make changes if elected, but they sharply disagree over whether the criminal justice system is broken. Veteran lawyer Buzz Jordan argues the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office needs a major shakeup amid a crime wave and what...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former ‘Most Wanted’ suspect faces federal gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was one of the city’s “Most Wanted” before his capture last month appeared in federal court Wednesday on a gun charge. Mobile police arrested Trenteon Jeveon King at the Walmart on Rangeline Road after a Chickasaw police officer working as a loss-prevention officer at the store saw King, 22, concealing earbuds. Police had been searching for him for more than a month. He stands accused of shooting two people at the M&M Food Mart on U.S. 90.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores police looking for fraud suspect

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Shores Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect. Police say Joseph Francis Carpenito is wanted for three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and may be targeting golf courses in the area. On Monday, the...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mental health patient found after escape from hospital in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man ordered by the court to undergo mental health treatment escaped from custody in Mobile on Monday. According to the Mobile Police Department, John R. Harris, Jr. was taken to University Hospital by AltaPointe for medical treatment. Harris is under the care of AltaPointe after he was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the 2002 killing of a family member in Marshall County, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Teenage gunman opens fire on lawncare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police, an armed teenager opened fire, trying to steal a lawnmower. This is 18-year-old Tremichael Richardson. Mobile Police says he has a couple of street names he goes by, too: “Tremichael Cherry” and “T-Mike.” Last month, investigators say a private yard company crew was working a yard on Crest Brook Drive in South Mobile. They went back to their trailer to get some more equipment, and that’s when they found trouble instead. According to MPD, they caught Richardson stealing a lawnmower. He’d put it in the back of a car he was driving. When the workers yelled at him, Richardson pulled out a gun and started shooting at them. They ran off, and he sped off in the car. No one was hurt, and eventually, the lawnmower was recovered, but there’s been no sign of Richardson. However, police believe he’s still in the area.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family offers $30,000 reward to help find man last seen in Prichard

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A family is now offering $30,000 to anyone who offers information that leads to missing man Russel Chestang’s whereabouts, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The MCSO says Chestang was last seen in the early morning hours of May 28, 2021, at...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Creola police officer faces federal charge over alleged inmate beating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Creola police officer appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer charges in connection with the beating an inmate in the city jail. A federal magistrate judge ordered Davis to pay a portion of the cost of his court-appointed lawyer and indicated that that she would set the case for an arraignment next week. The charge, deprivation of rights under color of law, comes as an “information,” a mechanism to bypass a grand jury and usually used when a defendant and prosecutors have worked out a plea agreement prior to indictment.
CREOLA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 20-year-old woman accused of multiple vehicle burglaries. Jamesia Elizabeth Jordan of Mobile is charged with three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to the 3300 block of Essex Place around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobicon 2022

The following information was provided by event organizers:. Mobicon is a pop-culture convention that hosts a broad assortment of panels, parties, and events for fans of sci-fi, fantasy, anime, cosplay, video games, tabletop games and more. Proceeds from Mobicon benefit the Mobicon Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising funds...
MOBILE, AL

