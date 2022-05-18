ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Impressive despite limits

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Soucy posted 10 goals, 11 assists and 97 shots on net in 64 games this season. Very few people would have predicted double-digit...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Red Wings: Predicting Lucas Raymond’s Future Based on Rookie Season

Lucas Raymond had an incredibly impressive rookie season for the Detroit Red Wings, earning first-line minutes and scoring 57 points while leading the team’s forwards in ice time. With such a massive role on a rebuilding team that is still searching for its identity, Raymond made it clear that he will be one of the centerpieces of the team’s future.
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Lightning score three power-play goals, take Game 1 over Panthers

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal with 16:25 left to play as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to defeat the host Florida Panthers 4-1 on Tuesday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series in Sunrise, Fla. Tampa Bay’s power play went 3-for-6, while the Panthers --...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs helper in win

Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. Rantanen helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Rantanen is up to six assists, 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's yet to score a goal. He's often had a playmaking edge to his game, but his shot volume is at two per game in the playoffs, compared to 3.4 per game in the regular season, which helps to explain why he hasn't lit the lamp yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets new career high

Letang recorded 68 points this season, a new personal best, including two goals and 20 assists with the man advantage in 78 games. It was the first time since 2017-18 in which Letang played in more than 70 games, in part due to the two shortened NHL seasons. Even with his contract situation in doubt, Letang should be a top-end fantasy option heading into the 2022-23 campaign regardless of whether he is playing in Pittsburgh or somewhere else for the first time in his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Registers power-play helper

MacKinnon posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 2. MacKinnon was credited with the secondary helper on a Gabriel Landeskog tally in the third period. The assist kept MacKinnon's point streak alive at six games -- he has five goals and three helpers in the playoffs, and he's yet to be kept off the scoresheet. The star center has added 40 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating while continuing to play in a top-line role.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Buffalo Sabres Players Season Report Card: Dylan Cozens

Dylan Cozens made a name for himself at a young age as a hard-working player. From his junior years to his very short NHL career, he has never taken a shift off. Nicknamed the “Workhorse from Whitehorse” early on, it seemed like he was on a mission this season to shed the “all work with some scoring” label that was tied to him. Instead, he wanted to show that he had a much better scoring touch than was previously anticipated.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Racks up 40 goals

Guentzel reached the 40-goal mark for the second time in his six-year NHL career this season. In addition to tying his career-high goal mark, Guentzel set new personal pests in assists (44), points (84), shots (264) and power-play points (22). The Minnesota native is one of the few top talents on the team that isn't entering a contract year along with Sidney Crosby, so look for the duo to continue to feature together on the Penguins' top line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
FOX Sports

Colorado hosts St. Louis with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Avalanche -244, Blues +200; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Blues and Avalanche tied 1-1 heading into game 3

LINE: Avalanche -172, Blues +145; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 4-1. David Perron scored two goals in the win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Blues cruise past Avalanche to level series

David Perron scored two goals, Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad also scored and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night in Denver. Jordan Binnington stopped 30 shots and Pavel Buchnevich had two assists for St. Louis, which...
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Last-minute goal gives Lightning 2-0 edge on Panthers

Ross Colton’s goal with 3.8 seconds left gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla., and a 2-0 edge in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. With overtime looming, Colton headed to the net just as Nikita Kucherov sent a...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Back on the field

Jones (shoulder) was on the field during the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts this week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Jones underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October but has been progressing well. A more formal update on his health should be available during OTAs, which begin in late May. Prior to going down, Jones posted 20 tackles and one interceptions across six games and was a key member of the Patriots' secondary.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Colts' Parris Campbell: Facing zero limitations

Campbell (foot) said Wednesday that he feels great and hasn't had any physical limitations during the offseason, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Campbell underwent foot surgery in the middle of last season and returned to play eight snaps in the Colts' forgettable Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. However, the wideout revealed Wednesday that he played in that contest with a plate and screws in his foot, which were removed two weeks after the season concluded, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Campbell has had three consecutive injury-plagued campaigns to start his career, and the Colts added Alec Pierce in the draft, so it's possible the Ohio State product could be facing an uphill battle to make Indianapolis' initial 53-man roster. However, Campbell is only due $1.1 million next season and is finally healthy, so the Colts won't take on much risk by rostering him with the hopes that he makes good on his potential in his fourth NFL season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ

