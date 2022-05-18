Trying to preserve a historic cemetery in Orange

Thomas A. Howell may be the most influential man in Orange that people haven't heard about. No streets are named after him. He hasn't been featured in local history books. However, the Orange High School Tigers in the 1930s played football in Howell Stadium. Howell was an architect and builder....
BEAUMONT — Mayor Thurman Bartie and challenger Floyd Batiste took part in a debate Thursday in Beaumont, discussing topics that ranged from employment to development. The event, hosted by the Press Club of Southeast Texas, gave each candidate three minutes to make opening and closing statements, and each were given two minutes to answer respective questions.
BEAUMONT — The old AT&T building remains in the hands of the City of Beaumont. City council emerged from an executive session late Tuesday afternoon during which council talked about the building. Councilman Mike Getz says a private investor is interested in buying the building and creating lofts, a...
School vouchers get some East Texas support, but specifics in question. Should the state fund a parent's decision to send their child to any school, including private school? The debate over school choice vouchers is still in its early stages. 'Not cutting you any slack' Judge chastises Smith County constable...
I think it's everyone's dream to live in a mansion but in Southwest Louisiana known as Sportsmens Paradise, how about living in a mansion on the water. I believe that would be anyone's dream here in the South. Well, now you can as a huge mansion in Big Lake just...
KOUNTZE, Texas – Are you looking for something to do during the summer when family comes to visit or when the kids need to get out of the house? Experience Big Thicket National Preserve with a variety of free summer programs, including canoe trips, nature walks, free fishing days, and more.
In 2008, Hurricane Ike and a high tide combined to push 38 inches of storm surge up from the marsh and into Carl and Sherry LeBlanc's Bridge City home. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey parked itself over Orange County for four days and 13 inches of floodwater again pushed the LeBlancs from the home they built in 1982, where they raised two sons.
Port Arthur Parks and Recreation 2022 Summer Recreation Program begins on June 6, 2022. Parents/guardians will need to register their child(ren) at the campus beginning at 8:00 A.M. for elementary students, and beginning at 1:00 P.M. for middle schoolers. Get ready--it's time for Summer Fun! 🤗
BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents at a Beaumont apartment complex are shocked after seeing what rescuers are calling an 8-foot-long gator in a nearby pond. A Gator Country crew was seen Wednesday evening using fishing poles to lure the alligator out of the water in front of Lakeside Apartments in Beaumont.
Mom's Diner in Lufkin, Texas is a bucket-list, must-try restaurant for many people across the state. The Mom's monster is held in high regard and people come from all over to get their hands messy with one of their burgers. On May 17, 2022, the Angelina County and Cities Health...
There is nothing I love more than those weird photos you have to sit and look at for some time to actually make sense of it. This photo from Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is almost the prime definition of that feeling. The Lake Charles-born ice cream shop has been around for quite a few years featuring amazing gourmet ice cream and popsicles with an 80's theme for all of their names and throughout the entire store. The brand gained popularity when it was in its infant stage located in downtown Lake Charles. After a few years downtown, it expanded east into Baton Rouge and then moved its Lake Charles location to south Lake Charles near Nelson Road.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A grieving family is speaking out claiming a Port Arthur cemetery disrespected the final resting place of their loved one. It happened at the Live Oak Cemetery on West Port Arthur Road. Anna Washington went to visit her mother, Ezola, on Mother's Day only to find the headstone at the gravesite was not in its usual spot.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont leaders are using millions of dollars in federal funds to prepare for potential future storms and protect the city’s water supply. City leaders signed off on a project that is expected to make the pump at Collier’s Ferry Park more weather-resistant. The goal is to elevate it, so it does not go underwater during potential future floods.
After Buffalo Wild Wings moved into their new building across the street, it was only a matter of time before a new restaurant was ready to move in. It seems that is the case now. However, most residents aren't too surprised as to what style of food it will be, nor do they seem extremely excited about it.
BEAUMONT — Officers with Beaumont Animal Care served a civil seizure warrant at a home in the 4600 block of Sullivan St. in Beaumont and seized 3 dogs, including one severely malnourished dachshund, after officers investigated an animal cruelty complaint reported at the residence. A civil seizure hearing has...
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant city-owned building that was tagged for demolition. The building at 723 Freeman Avenue in Port Arthur, which was 3,600-3,700 square feet in size, was destroyed over the weekend. The brick walls remained in place Monday, with...
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Animal Care is running out of room at its shelter. An influx of abandoned and surrendered dogs and cats are creating cramped conditions for animals and stress for staff. Fox 4's Hannah Spikes tells us how they're handling it.
Port Arthur — Some drivers in Port Arthur say they're tired of dealing with the unfinished road on Gulfway Drive. City leaders are asking TXDOT "what's the hold up?" The project was projected to be completed months ago. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more.
