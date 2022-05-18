Volleyball champs honored by Hawaiʻi leaders, fans

“If Hawai‘i’s bowling alleys continue to lose customers, they may be the next group added to the state’s endangered species list,” begins Kyle Galdeira’s story mourning the imminent loss of Kalihi’s Kam Bowl, Kāhala’s Wai‘alae Bowl and Kailua’s Pali Lanes, all of which plan to shut down when their leases expire in the next two years. According to Wai‘alae Bowl manager Frank Yamamoto, rent rose from $9,000 per year in 1958 (about $62,000 in 2007 money) to $270,000 per year. “People are also spending on different activities,” Galdeira writes. “For example, video game enthusiasts used to flock to bowling alleys to play quarter-fed arcade games, especially in the 1990s, when Street Fighter II was popular, and earlier this decade, when Dance Dance Revolution was the rage. According to Yamamoto, Wai‘alae Bowl used to make 20 times what it does now on such amusement income.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 8 HOURS AGO