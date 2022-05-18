ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball champs honored by Hawaiʻi leaders, fans

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Hawaiʻi men’s volleyball team received a key to the city of Honolulu and special recognition from state leaders for winning the NCAA volleyball championship for a second straight year. The team traveled by trolley to Washington Place where Gov. David Ige presented Head Coach...

