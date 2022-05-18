Salute to our Veterans: Master Sergeant Donald Campbell II

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MPD announces collaboration with AltaPointe to strengthen intervention, de-escalation training. MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department is improving its response on mental health crisis calls by training sworn officers to effectively use mental health intervention and de-escalation techniques. Leading the police-mental health collaboration, the department’s Office of Strategic Initiatives is closely collaborating with AltaPointe’s Behavioral Health Crisis Center.
Comments / 0