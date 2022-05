Cleveland - Three unruly passengers were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight scheduled to take off from Cleveland to Phoenix at Hopkins International Airport on Monday. Witnesses say the passengers were removed after yelling on the plane and being unruly. Detective Steve Loomis was one of three people asked to exit the flight. Loomis was not involved in the incident. Instead, Loomis tried to help the flight attendant, according to witnesses. Loomis began filming the unruly passenger. Flight attendants tried to get Loomis to stop. Loomis refused, explaining he was recording to help the flight attendants. But was still removed from the plane. Detective Loomis was on the flight with four other officers to attend a training seminar in Phoenix.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO