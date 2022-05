As the city continues its efforts to clear the 300-foot stretch of Lowell Point Road buried under the May 7 landslide, the Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) has stepped in to address the needs of the Lowell Point community cut off from the city as a result. On Monday the borough began offering round trip ferry services between Seward’s northeast harbor ramp and Lowell Point. In its first day of service the ferry transported a total of 15 vehicles, with an additional 20 vehicles on Tuesday. KPB Emergency Manager Brenda Ahlberg explained that ebbing tides limit ferry service to one round trip per day.

SEWARD, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO