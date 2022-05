PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gas prices are continuing to climb to new records every day. Have you stopped to think about how much it will cost to get to the beach this summer? According to AAA, more people are expected to take vacations this year after the last two years of the pandemic and restrictions. Most people will be driving. Currently gas is $4.57 a gallon in the U.S. In Pennsylvania, it's $4.74 a gallon and $4.67 in Pittsburgh. "It's crazy. It's tough for everyone," Jeff Cohen said. There's no sign of gas prices coming down anytime soon. In fact, expect them...

