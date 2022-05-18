ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

128,000 Hunter Biden Emails Leaked Online By Ex-Trump Aide: Report

By Danielle Ong
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former aide of ex-President Donald Trump this week leaked more than 128,000 emails found on a laptop that First Son Hunter Biden allegedly discarded at a computer repair shop in Delaware. Garret Ziegler, a former assistant to Trump’s director of trade and manufacturing policy Peter Navarro, uploaded at...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Marco Polo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
POLITICS
Fox News

Hunter Biden laptop repairman sues Adam Schiff, CNN for defamation: 'I was called a hacker and Russian asset'

Hunter Biden laptop repairman-turned-whistleblower John Paul Mac Isaac is fighting back after several public figures and media outlets accused him of being a "Russian asset" before the 2020 election. Isaac discussed his lawsuit against House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and media outlets Thursday on "Fox & Friends First."...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Laptop#Chinese#Mexican#The White House#Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Schiff and CNN among those sued by Hunter Biden computer repairman: Report

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and several news outlets are being sued by the Delaware computer repairman who tipped off authorities about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Computer repair business owner John Paul Mac Isaac filed suit against Schiff, CNN, the Daily Beast, and Politico, claiming he suffered financial and reputational damage after they falsely accused him of peddling Russian disinformation, according to the New York Post.
DELAWARE STATE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
46K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy