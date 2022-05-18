ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

ELECTION 2022: Two days into Filing Week, here’s who’s running locally so far

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

If you’re interested in running for office this year, this is the week to officially file to get onto the August primary ballot in King County. The only offices specific to West Seattle (and vicinity) this...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

ELECTION 2022: Filing Week is over – here’s who filed to run for local Legislature seats

Filing Week is over and pending the withdrawal deadline on Monday, the fields are tentatively finalized for positions up for election this year. The only West Seattle (and vicinity)-specific positions on which you’ll be voting this year are in the 34th Legislative District – State Senator and two State House Representatives. Here’s who has filed:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Repair status (updated)

3:49 PM: We’ve been checking again this week with SDOT regarding the status of the high-bridge repair work. They’re still awaiting two more pours of specialized structural concrete and are working on that schedule, we were told in multiple inquiries this week. Today’s weekly update shows what they’ve been doing in the meantime:
westseattleblog.com

FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK: ‘Online open house’ time

The next phase in planning for West Seattle’s next major transportation project, replacement of Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy dock/terminal, has just begun: WSF launched its “online open house” for the project today. Go here and you can catch up on WSF’s reasons for the project, the timeline, and early-stage possibilities, among other things, plus you’ll see how to comment. You can also register to attend one of the online community meetings coming up next Tuesday and Wednesday. Most recently, as we reported last week, WSF ruled out the idea of relocating the dock, but the rest of the details are yet to be settled on.
Local
Washington Elections
Seattle, WA
Elections
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Elections
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
westseattleblog.com

Sound Credit Union: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Sound Credit Union (4730 California Avenue SW). New sponsors get an opportunity to tell you about what they do, so here’s what Sound Credit Union wants you to know:. At Sound Credit Union, we’re West Seattle through and through. We know...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

ORCAS: Whales pass West Seattle (photos added)

(Photos by David Hutchinson) 8:18 AM: Reported by Kersti Muul: Orcas, northbound, a few hundred yards off Cormorant Cove (3700 block Beach Drive). 8:58 AM: Transient orcas making a close pass, according to updates in comments below. 10:05 AM: Added photos sent by David Hutchinson – thank you!
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Joe Nguyen
Person
Eileen Cody
Person
Joe Fitzgibbon
Person
Emily Alvarado
westseattleblog.com

CLOSURE ALERT: Work planned this weekend on eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct

(Image from SDOT traffic camera) 7:14 PM: After a reader inquiry, we asked SDOT this week for followup information on the deck scanning done last year on the Spokane Street Viaduct – the West Seattle Bridge continuation east of Highway 99. In the response late today, SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali told WSB that the eastbound SSV – its older section – will close this weekend for work:
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Start date set for this year’s early closings at Alki Beach

P.S. Parks and police are both on the agenda for tomorrow night’s Alki Community Council meeting (7 pm online or in-person at Alki UCC), if you have questions and/or comments about summer plans. Jay May 18, 2022 (3:58 pm) It’s not even dark at 9:30 in summer. I hate...
westseattleblog.com

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS ace Miles Gosztola wins Metro League MVP

As the West Seattle High School baseball team heads into regional/state play, star pitcher Miles Gosztola has just won a new honor – Metro League MVP. The junior’s season stats: 10 hits given up in 55 innings pitched, 107 strikeouts, an earned-run average of .126, and a batting-average-against of .057. The next playoff game for WSHS is tomorrow (Saturday, May 21st) at 10 am, Bannerwood Park in Bellevue (1790 Richards Road), vs. Stanwood. If they win, they’ll play there again later in the day, time and opponent TBD.
SEATTLE, WA
#Election#Democrats#State Senate#Republican#State House#West Seattleite#Federal Way#U S House
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Triumph motorcycle

Matthew hopes you’ll keep an eye out for his stolen motorcycle:. 2016 Triumph Thruxton. Blacked-out Engine, custom cowl and cluster gauge. Custom license plate: HEY HO. Custom wave side panels. Aftermarket piggyback shocks. Was black with gray vinyl striping, but that could easily be peeled off in an attempt to conceal. If that is peeled, then has a gold stripe up the tank. Last seen in West Seattle last night. Any help to recover is welcomed. Reward. No questions asked. VIN ends in 9777.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

ON THE MARKET: Another major West Seattle commercial building

Another corner commercial building in one of West Seattle’s junctions is up for sale. This time it’s the building on the southwest corner of California and Fauntleroy in Morgan Junction, home to Peel & Press, Pet Elements, Starbucks, Subway, and West Seattle Vision, and a ~39-space parking lot. It’s listed as “26,668 square feet with future development potential with NC3-55 (M1) Zoning” at an asking price of $6.2 million. According to county records, the building last sold 20 years ago for $2.2 million. Records also show that two properties to the south, same side of the street, have sold recently – the Ivy Court mixed-use building (6525 California SW) for $12.3 million last November, and the Marnae Apartments (6533 California SW) for $6.6 million last month.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First power outage, as wind alert continues

As noted in this morning’s traffic/weather watch, we’re under a Wind Advisory alert until 8 pm, with wind out of the southwest that could gust up to 45 mph. Most of the power trouble so far has been elsewhere in the city, until about 20 minutes ago, when a tree took out power to more than 20 customers in south Morgan Junction/west Gatewood. If you see/experience weather-related trouble, once you’ve reported it to authorities, please let us know – text or voice, 206-293-6302 – thank you!
westseattleblog.com

SPORTS: One more chance for West Seattle HS in softball playoffs

The West Seattle High School softball team has one more chance in the district playoffs after a tough loss today at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Their game against Lake Washington HS ended in the fourth inning after the Kangaroos ran up a 15-0 lead. Shortstop Lina Delgado (above with...
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery; vehicle vandalism; under-car prowlers

STORE ROBBERY: Three people held up Planet Vapes at Delridge/Henderson on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police-report summary, an employee told police it happened around quarter till 4 – three people came in, one pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded merchandise, while the other two grabbed merchandise. The robber with a gun also demanded money from the register. They are described only as “wearing masks and gloves” and were last seen headed southbound on Delridge. One item taken was described as a three-foot-by-two-foot cardboard box of “disposable vapes.” If you have any information, the incident # is 22-124106.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft victim finds stolen car by chance

Some owners of stolen cars have found them by looking around. In Christy‘s case, she just happened onto hers:. My vehicle was stolen last night in front of my apartment building at (3800 block of) Beach Dr. SW. There have been numerous car thefts and break ins in this area lately.
westseattleblog.com

‘THE GREAT RETURN’: Pathfinder K-8’s free outdoor community celebration

Instead of a sit-down indoor gala, the Pathfinder K-8 PTSA is inviting the community to a free outdoor celebration this Saturday, and asked us to share the invitation with you:. When: 5/21 3-8 pm. Where: Pathfinder K-8, 1901 SW Genesee. What: Free fun! Silent auction, music, games, food & open...

Comments / 0

