ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin man urging drivers to stay alert after rock was thrown onto his windshield on I-65

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkmZD_0fhjCca200

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin man is warning others after he says someone threw a rock at his car while driving on the interstate, causing significant damage.

“Right as I started to go under the overpass and this was dropped and landed on my windshield,” said Paul Brown.

The rock was the size of a softball and shattered his car glass during the impact. Brown explained it happened on his drive to Franklin on I-65.

Lawrence County family grieves after deadly motorcycle crash

“I thought maybe it was a gunshot and then I could see a rock lodged in the windshield,” said Brown, showing just how much damage the rock caused. “This, and it was just wedged, my son had to pry it out of there.”

Brown told News 2, at the time, he thought it was a gunshot nearby until the rock came crashing down. He remembered seeing someone standing on the overpass but not thinking anything dangerous would happen next.

“Keep the car in my lane, keep the car under control and keep the car in my lane, because if I hadn’t, there was so much traffic, it would have been a multi-car [crash],” Brown said.

Carjacking, high-speed chase ends in crash on Murfreesboro Pike

Now, Brown is warning others to stay alert on the roadway.

“I’m surprised anyone thinks that’s a good idea. If it had been up and over just a couple of feet I could have been killed. I’m lucky I didn’t have a passenger in my car, because even though the rock didn’t make it all the way in, the passenger seat was completely covered in shattered glass,” explained Brown.

The cracks are still visible in the windshield and glass is still sprinkled throughout the car, but he is taking the whole incident with a grain of salt with a heavy emphasis on the positives.

“I showed this to my uncle and he told me it’s my lucky rock. I’m lucky it didn’t kill me,” said Brown.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Brown told News 2 that he plans on using his “lucky rock” as a paperweight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Woman walking on I-40 causes traffic backup

Metro Police responded to a woman walking on the side of I-40 with a knife screaming, "help me." Hermitage units were sent to the scene, stopping all traffic flow heading eastbound near mile marker 214. Police utilized the new initiative, Partners in Care, to connect the woman with a counselor to resolve the situation peacefully.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Franklin, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Woman stops traffic on I-40 after screaming ‘help me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police’s newest initiative, Partner’s in Care, was utilized Thursday after a woman wandered into the interstate. MNPD officials told News4 Hermitage officers responded to reports of a female walking on the interstate screaming, “help me.”. Police then shut down I-40 EB...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

61-year-old Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr. killed after a single-vehicle wreck on I-840 south of Franklin (Franklin, TN)

61-year-old Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr. killed after a single-vehicle wreck on I-840 south of Franklin (Franklin, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 61-year-old Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr., of Milltown, Montana, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday south of Franklin. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place at Interstate 840 near Thompson’s Station [...]
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brown
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#I 65#Windshield#Traffic Accident#Murfreesboro Pike
williamsonhomepage.com

Fatal wreck in Williamson Wednesday shuts down part of I-840 westbound

Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Wednesday morning that has shut down part of I-840 westbound at I-65. Tennessee Highway Patrol reported around 9:20 a.m. that a tractor trailer is overturned on the roadway near mile marker 30 near Thompson's Station. The road is down...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Alleged burglars hit more than 80 businesses across Nashville with sledgehammers, crowbars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives assigned to all eight precincts continue to work to identify three male suspects responsible for more than 80 business burglaries, primarily restaurants, in which they quickly make entry by smashing through windows and doors before going directly to offices and registers and fleeing with cash and small safes.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wgnsradio.com

Street Department Evacuated, Gas Leak on W. Main

(MURFREESBORO) Shortly before 1:00 o'clock Thursday afternoon (5/19/2022) reports of a two-inch gas main being cut has units from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue on-the-scene. The incident occured on West Main Street and the area impacted covers Bridge Avenue to Overall Street. Crews from ATMOS Engergy are working to get the leak...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nearby driver injured in shootout on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 53-year-old man has been injured on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon in a shooting he was not a part of. Metro Police said the drivers of two vehicles, a black pickup truck and a white sedan, were reportedly firing shots at one another on I-65 North near Trinity Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy