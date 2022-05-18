Bernalillo County accepting proposals to run Alvarado Square Café

The nearly 3,000 sq. ft. cafe on the south side of Alvarado Square has been fully remodeled and is well-located to serve the county, PNM, and other people frequenting downtown. The county has put out a call for vendors interested in operating the cafe. For more information, visit the county’s website .
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico has reached an agreement with two pueblos about cannabis taxes. Under the agreement, the pueblos of Pojoaque and Picuris have the authority to administer their own taxes for cannabis sales. “New Mexico has a strong history of collaborating with tribes to efficiently administer taxes while recognizing tribal […]
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The $5M renovation project for the Sandoval County Detention Center is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and showed off the new upgrades which include new fencing around the facility. Those upgrades came after a series of escapes starting in 2017 from the detention center because of security flaws. They also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many New Mexico families the pandemic and now inflation is making it difficult to put food on their tables. Now a local food bank, that they rely on, is having a hard time stocking their shelves with food. Storehouse New Mexico has been feeding the needy in the community for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Online registration is open for the Albuquerque Library’s summer reading program. The free program, ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ is eight weeks long and encourages kids of all ages to read or be read to throughout the summer. Each week, kids can bring in their reading log to show their progress and get a […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is helping convert a motel into affordable housing. The city’s governing body approved $2 million in Federal American Rescue Plan funding to transform the Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road into affordable housing. The project is funded by the public, private and nonprofit sectors. The city anticipates […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is recognizing its latest volunteer of the month. May’s recipient is Stella Chan. Chan works with multiple organizations including Heading Home and Storehouse New Mexico to address the issues of homelessness and food insecurity. After receiving the award, she encouraged others to get out and volunteer to help make […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The counter-culture comedy duo Cheech and Chong known for their movies, music, and pot-fueled adventures made stops at PurLife locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho today. They were promoting their brand “Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company.” The staff at the Rio Rancho store says the line was twice as long as they saw […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city council has taken the next step toward revitalizing a problem-plagued Albuquerque Corridor. Monday night councilors approved the boundaries on the “Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area.” The area of focus will run along Menaul between I-25 and the Diversion Channel, extending south to I-40, as well as one block north. It comes […]
Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is banning the use or sale of fireworks city-wide due to extreme fire danger. Other fire restrictions are also in place. The City of Santa Fe is prohibiting the following activities: The Sale or Use of Fireworks Within the City of Santa Fe Open burning, including campfires, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Main Street is back in action. They are hosting its annual Taste of Nob Hill event this weekend. The event will take place on May 21 from noon to 3 P.M. It will include Nob Hill restaurants, bars and breweries to invite attendees to enjoy samples of their products. More than […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A much-anticipated food and music festival with some big-name headliners was supposed to come to Albuquerque this weekend. But the city says they never signed off on it. Now, ticket holders and vendors are demanding their money back. “I just want a refund. I paid 400 dollars for, you know, this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and Rio Ranch have teamed up to take part in a large event. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022 is happening this weekend. The event is hosted by New Mexico Motor Events. The event is known as the world’s largest and most stylish charitable motorcycle event. It will take place on May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on the long-awaited centerpiece of the Winrock Town Center redevelopment is finally underway. Breaking ground on a massive outdoor open space Wednesday morning, developers and city officials now say the highly anticipated park and lake will be open by next year. Owned by the Albuquerque-based Goodman Group since 2007, the Winrock site […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting an in-person event in Albuquerque to help customers pay past-due bills. It’s happening Thursday, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center at 1231 Candelaria Rd NW. The event is free to attend. Anyone in need of assistance needs to bring: PNM bill […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is offering suggestions for new parents needing to feed their babies during the formula shortage. The University’s Department of Pediatrics says unless they are on a specific diet, it is okay to switch to any available formula. If your baby is at least six months old, you […]
