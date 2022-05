The long-time Republican incumbent Rep. Steven Rudy held off a political newcomer to win the House District 1 GOP primary, according to unofficial results Tuesday. Rudy won about 61% of the more than 3,500 votes cast in the primary with the majority of his votes coming from the portion of McCracken County included in the district. House District 1 consists of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard counties, along with a western portion of McCracken.

