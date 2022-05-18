ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Community meeting about fentanyl deaths

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudoun County held a meeting Tuesday for families and...

Inmate death at Alexandria Adult Detention Center under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A federal inmate from Fairfax County died in police custody Wednesday morning and now authorities are searching for answers. The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the in-custody death of Anthony Moaf, 25, at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. Authorities...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Authorities warn about rising jury duty scams in Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in one Virginia county are warning residents about a rise in jury duty related scams targeting victims' bank accounts. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court released a warning Thursday that said several county residents have reported receiving jury duty scam calls this week.
Federal Prisoner Dies At Alexandria Jail

A 25-year-old Fairfax County man died at the William G. Truesdale Detention Center in Alexandria on Wednesday, May 18, officials said. Anthony Moaf suffered a medical emergency while alone in his cell Wednesday morning, county officials said in a news release. Paramedics and the jail's medical staff gave emergency help,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Family of MedStar doctor killed in car theft speaks out

WASHINGTON - The family of a MedStar Washington doctor who was killed during an auto theft in Adams Morgan back in March is still looking for answers. Dr. Rakesh Patel Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit Fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center when he was struck and killed by his own vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest. Authorities say Dr. Patel left his vehicle running a block away from where he was killed.
WASHINGTON, DC
In 2022, NoVA Police Solved Multiple Murders Stretching Back to 1987. They Were the Work of One Man.

The appearance of Eige Sober-Adler’s body in a field behind a hotel in suburban Northern Virginia remained a horrifying mystery for 35 years. In 1987, the 37-year-old woman from Kensington, Maryland, was murdered in a parking lot near the Dulles Toll Road on Centreville Road in Herndon, where she had abandoned her car for reasons unknown. Construction workers found her nude and beaten body behind a Days Inn, according to a report in The Washington Post. An autopsy determined her cause of death was a skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage caused by an unknown object.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
Armed carjacking in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the Lincoln Park area Tuesday night. The carjacking was reported in the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue at 11:30 PM, according to crime data. That is around the Rocklin Park apartment complex, between Spring and Frederick Avenues.
ROCKVILLE, MD
COVID Cases Are Surging In Montgomery County Schools

One Montgomery County elementary school has reinstated its mask mandate amid the surge. COVID cases in Montgomery County Public Schools are spiking, reaching their highest levels since the January omicron wave. More than 2,910 cases have been reported amongst students and staff in the past 10 days, according to MCPS...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Death of 33-Year-Old Loudoun County Woman Now Appears Accidental

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is continuing to investigate the death of a Sterling woman. The death appears to be accidental at this time and no foul play is suspected. LCSO found the body of 33-year-old Kelley Muscara on May 15 after she was reported missing the day...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Montgomery County encouraging indoor mask wearing as COVID-19 cases rise

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Officials in Montgomery County are recommending wearing masks indoors as a surge of COVID-19 cases has caused numbers to rise across the area. "Our current surge in cases is lasting longer than expected, which leaves more people at-risk of being exposed to COVID-19," said County Executive Marc Elrich in a statement Tuesday. "I encourage everyone to wear masks indoors in public spaces when possible as well as continue to use our ample testing and vaccination resources we have in the County. I know we are all tired of this virus, but the virus is not tired of us. If we keep doing our individual parts, as a community, we can tamp down this increase in the case rate and avoid going back to days of more restrictive measures."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Public warned about potential measles exposure in Northern Virginia

Health officials in Northern Virginia are warning the public about some potential exposures to measles. The case involves an unvaccinated child who was infected during a trip out of the country. The child’s case was confirmed on Tuesday, according to Dr. David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

