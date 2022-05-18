ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

3 arrested after police-involved shooting at impound lot in Anne Arundel County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNE ARUNDEL, Md. - D.C. police have arrested three suspects after shots were fired at an impound lot...

www.fox5dc.com

fox5dc.com

Maryland teacher arrested for assaulting students, police say more victims possible

DUNDALK, Md. - A teacher in Baltimore County faces assault charges related to an incident with two students, according to police. Baltimore County Police said Andrew Rader, 30 was arrested and charged with second degree assault, for assaulting two students. Police said the incident happened at Dundalk High School in Dundalk, Maryland, but did not specify when it happened.
DUNDALK, MD
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Smart Car Crossed Over Center Lane In Crash That Killed One In Baltimore County: Police

The driver of a smart car that crossed over the center line and struck oncoming traffic in Baltimore County has died, authorities say. Paul Roberts, 55, was traveling north in a 2009 Daimler smart car, when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on York Road near Coachmans Way around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, say Baltimore County Police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, search for suspect continues

Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Thursday in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man and another man shot, Baltimore Police said. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries wasn’t known. No details about a possible suspect or motive in the case were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Family of MedStar doctor killed in car theft speaks out

WASHINGTON - The family of a MedStar Washington doctor who was killed during an auto theft in Adams Morgan back in March is still looking for answers. Dr. Rakesh Patel Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit Fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center when he was struck and killed by his own vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest. Authorities say Dr. Patel left his vehicle running a block away from where he was killed.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County police hanging up 'intimidating' black uniforms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police officers are hanging up their black uniforms and could be getting new threads. County Executive Mark Elrich said during a media briefing on Wednesday that part of the process of "reimagining police" was a broad consensus that people found black police uniforms intimidating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Easton Rite Aid robbery under investigation

EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a male wearing a mask walked into the Rite Aid located at 101 Marlboro Avenue, jumped the counter of the pharmacy, and pushed through the pharmacist to obtain prescription medication. After taking several medications, the suspect reportedly fled on foot towards the Amish Market.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Police Officers Injured In Southwest Baltimore Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police. Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ. Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Special Police exchange gunfire with suspects in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is related to another story published on May 17, 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department received a report about a Special Police Officer stating that he encountered suspects on a Metropolitan Police Department temporary impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, MD, according to officials.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Two Men Recovering After Being Shot In West Baltimore: Police

Two people are recovering after a non-fatal shooting in the West Baltimore, authorities say. Police responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male and an unidentified male suffering from gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Dump truck driver charged with DUI in fatal Anne Arundel Co. crash

A dump truck driver is in custody after a fatal crash early Wednesday in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. It happened after midnight near the intersection of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2. Maryland State Police said that 33-year-old Nathaniel Ingram of D.C. was driving a dump truck as part of an active work zone that involved the closure of the ramp from the Outer Loop to Exit 3B.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Drunken driving suspect asks to waive bail review after fatal crash

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The man accused ofkilling a construction worker Tuesday night in a drunken driving crash asked a judge to remain held without bail during his first court appearance Thursday. Christopher Asher, 48, appeared via video link from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. His attorney requested...
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Homeowner Blasts City, Courts As Investment Property Turns Into ‘Nightmare’ After Fire, Murder, Squatters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has almost 15,000 vacant homes, and many believe the disinvestment contributes to the city’s soaring violence.  One homeowner, Darryl Brown, told WJZ he regrets ever buying a rowhouse as an investment property in the troubled Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.  He said his purchase at auction last year turned into a nightmare with multiple unsuccessful legal battles to evict squatters. Brown’s home after it burned; photo by Mike Hellgren Brown received the city’s notice this week: the home at 325 Furrow Street that he bought for $22,000 last year must be fixed up or torn down within 30 days. Notice...
BALTIMORE, MD

